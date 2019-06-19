Zion Williamson is likely to be selected by the Pelicans with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday and New Orleans fans will be able to celebrate with a special limited-edition item from Louisiana-based chain Popeyes.

The company is releasing a "Wingspan Box" on Thursday at its Canal Street location in New Orleans, selling a box filled with chicken goodness to the tune of 6'10".

Spanning Williamson's sizable reach, the box contains 77 boneless wings, 11 biscuits and 11 servings of fries for $74.69.

Popeyes' newest item is clearly a mammoth portion of food, though the Wingspan box is more manageable when made in Williamson's honor compared to the Pelicans' previous star. Anthony Davis' wingspan sits at 7'6", room for perhaps another portion or two of wings and fries.

Perhaps In-N-Out will release a Davis-inspired feast in honor of his recent trade to the Lakers?

Pelicans' fans will only be able to purchase the Wingspan Box on Thursday. The NBA draft from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is slated for 7 p.m. ET.