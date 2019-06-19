With the 2019 NBA draft just one day away, and the rumor mill continuing to churn, we've updated our mock draft with the latest information about all 30 teams. Speculation and trade talk continues to dominate the first round, with the market heating up for New Orleans' pick at No. 4, Atlanta angling to move up using its various picks, and a vast majority of teams looking to be flexible and opportunistic on draft night. While we have a feel for who the early picks are going to be, the big question continues to be who will pick where, with more uncertainty than usual circulating from team to team. Among the biggest storylines in our latest mock:

• The Pelicans continuing to field calls for the No. 4 pick

• Ja or R.J.? Memphis appears to still be deciding

• Will a team trade up for late-riser Darius Garland?

Scroll down for the latest intel and analysis, and our current projections for all 60 picks. For our ranking of the Top 100 prospects, see our Big Board. Our full draft guide can be found here.

SI's Jake Fischer contributed reporting.

1 Zion Williamson PF | Duke | Freshman

New Orleans Pelicans

There's a case to be made that Williamson is the individual winner in the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade. All that's left to do is walk across the stage on Thursday, and he'll officially become the centerpiece of one of the NBA's most favorable long-term situations, after New Orleans made out with nearly all of the Lakers' long-term draft assets, in addition to Lonzo Ball (who in particular complements him stylistically), Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart and the No. 4 pick in this draft, which the Pelicans may still choose to move.

We've written plenty on Williamson's individual talent dating back to the fall and will spare the full breakdown in this space, but safe to say New Orleans is in a close to optimal position to engineer a winning team around his unique abilities going into the 2020s (a decade everyone has to think about now). Like any other teenage prospect, his game comes with holes, but surround him with smart players who can shoot threes and play uptempo, and you've got a start. So, as it's all turned out, the Pelicans under Alvin Gentry and EVP David Griffin have become perhaps the softest possible landing spot for Williamson to begin his pro career. It's a promising marriage.

2 Ja Morant PG | Murray State | Sophomore

Memphis Grizzlies

The expectation dating back to the draft combine has been that Memphis will take Morant here, and all indications are that they still plan to do so. Morant recently had a minor knee procedure done and won’t be working out for anyone, although it’s not thought to be a serious concern moving forward, other than that he could miss summer league as a precaution. Morant has visited with Memphis and New York, and also met with New Orleans at the combine, but barring something unexpected, he’ll go at No. 2. Morant may take a season or two to adjust to the speed of the NBA game, but his innate playmaking ability, elite athleticism and unique improvisational qualities give him a chance to be special.

League sources believe trade talks between the Grizzlies and Jazz have picked up in the past couple days with regard to Mike Conley, who Morant would be replacing as the long-term point guard in Memphis. It’s possible Conley is dealt before the draft, although given Memphis’s recent track record with trade execution, that situation feels like it could go either way. It’s possible the Grizzlies could pick up another draft pick or two from here, if that move goes down

3 R.J. Barrett G/F | Duke | Freshman

New York Knicks

The Knicks have been expected to select whichever of Barrett or Morant is available at 3, and despite the news that they'll work out Darius Garland in New York on Wednesday, those plans don't appear to have changed. Other teams view Garland's date with New York as more of an additional contingency for the Knicks in the event they trade down—they have met with other lottery picks including Jarrett Culver and Cam Reddish. In the event Barrett were to go No. 2, New York has to be prepared, although Morant would likely be the choice in that situation.

With Anthony Davis off the board, Kevin Durant injured and in an uncertain spot, and Kyrie Irving seemingly locked in on joining the Nets in free agency, it would seem the Knicks keep whoever they draft and continue to build long-term. New York had big designs on this offseason, and there are routes to improving the team, but the Knicks might be better off staying patient and continuing to try and develop their young talent. The fact New York couldn't gain much traction in the end with Davis trade talks is a definite referendum on the leaguewide valuation of their young assets, and Barrett may walk onto the roster and be their most promising piece out of the gate.

Barrett's hard-wired scoring mentality would be a strong fit with the Knicks, and he'll be able to grow into a bigger offensive role and take his lumps next season. He can at times be aggressive to a fault, but the hope is that his decision-making becomes more team-oriented as he matures, and that his outside shot improves. He may not be the franchise savior, but players of that caliber are few and far between. Expect Barrett to work hard and maximize his individual ability, and if he makes the right adjustments in playstyle, there's strong upside here.

4 Jarrett Culver SG | Texas Tech | Sophomore

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans and Lakers agreeing to terms on the Davis deal with time to spare before the draft has given New Orleans time to weigh its options with this pick. According to league sources, the Pelicans have continued to field calls about No. 4. In a vacuum, this pick is going to be more valuable to another lottery team with trade ammunition to spare, giving them the ability to leapfrog several spots to land the guy they most covet. There are strong indications right now that New Orleans will aim to maximize the value of this pick. Culver and Darius Garland would likely be the two names in play for whichever team makes the best offer.

As we've previously reported, the Hawks have shown interest in packaging picks No. 8 and 10 to move up in the draft. The 3-4-5 range appears of interest to them. The guard-needy Suns and Bulls could ensure they secure the guy they want by trading up to 4. Both Atlanta and Phoenix have interest in Culver, and the Hawks have a significant amount of draft capital to spare if they want to move up — feasibly, they should be able to make the Pelicans the best offer for No. 4, if they want it badly enough.

If New Orleans keeps it, keep an eye on Culver, who in my opinion would be the best player on the board, with the only hesitation being the question of on-court fit. Culver is savvy and plays both ends, but the patience necessary as he refines his jump shot and the fact the Pelicans now have a perimeter playmaking trio of Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram lessens the need for another secondary playmaker to some extent.

5 De'Andre Hunter F | Virginia | Sophomore

Cleveland Cavaliers

The two teams that have come up most frequently as having real interest in Hunter are Cleveland and Atlanta. Over the past week, it's begun to look unlikely Hunter makes it to the Hawks' first pick at No. 8, which is essentially his floor. Hunter is valued for his defensive acumen and relatively easy projectability amid an uncertain lottery class, if not grand upside. Cleveland is thought to have real interest in Hunter, although this spot might be a bit high for him in a vacuum.

The Cavs are also thought to have some degree of interest in both Darius Garland and Coby White—although they selected Collin Sexton No. 8 in last year's draft, they could conceivably play him alongside another guard who is more playmaking-oriented. In this type of draft, there's a good case for just taking the best prospect available at this spot. That said, the Cavs don't expressly need any of the guys on the board here, and speculatively, it could make sense for them to move down.

6 Darius Garland PG | Vanderbilt | Freshman

Phoenix Suns

The sense I get is that Garland will be a target for teams looking to move up in the draft, as high as No. 4, which has helped create a market for the Pelicans' selection there. It would seem most teams prefer him to White, and he may not make it to this pick for the Suns. As we've reported previously, the Suns are known to be extremely high on Jarrett Culver, and this spot is his realistic floor. To ensure they get him, Phoenix may have to move up themselves.

If given the choice between Garland and White, opinions very leaguewide as to what Phoenix would do. Various reports have indicated the Suns would prefer a more experienced option at point guard next to Devin Booker next season, a situation that could ostensibly have an impact on their draft plans. White fits well with Booker, noting his size defensively, but Garland is craftier off the dribble and closer to being a feasible setup man who can get more out of the Suns' other players.

7 Coby White G | North Carolina | Freshman

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls would likely be happy with either of White or Garland making it to them at No. 7, given that point guard is their primary area of long-term need, but it's entirely possible neither one makes it to this spot. Whether either guard falls is contingent on whatever trades take place, and Chicago could decide to get aggressive and trade upward.

White is a strong fit with Chicago in that he could play alongside Zach LaVine as well as Kris Dunn next season, supplying additional shooting and playmaking as he continues to learn his position. He has some untapped potential as a lead guard, good size for his position, and his outside shooting gives him a strong development base.

8 Cam Reddish SF | Duke | Freshman

Atlanta Hawks

According to league sources, Atlanta continues to remain active in exploring all its options with six draft picks in hand, and packaging Nos. 8 and 10 to move up to No. 4 remains a possibility. There are also scenarios where they move one of those picks and keep the other, but at this point the odds appear unlikely that the Hawks select for both. ESPN reported Tuesday that the Hawks have tried to trade up as high as the Knicks at No. 3 but were rebuffed; logically, in that situation, Atlanta's target would seem to have been R.J. Barrett. Jarrett Culver and De'Andre Hunter are the names that have come up most often with regard to Atlanta, and given that right now it seems unlikely either player falls to No. 8, if the Hawks move up, those are the names to watch.

At either one of these two picks, Reddish is widely thought to be an option for the Hawks. It would be a low-pressure development situation for him, where he can play off of Trae Young and others and focus on defending and making shots. Still, teams are all over the board with their evaluations of Reddish: his statistics and performance at Duke unto themselves were uninspiring, and it would be easier to buy into him if he simply showed up to play on a more consistent basis. He floats in and out of games and seemed comfortable just fitting into the background, which would be more palatable if his play had been better. At any rate, with the first seven players appearing to have settled in some order, Reddish's range seems to begin here.

9 Sekou Doumbouya F | Limoges | International

Washington Wizards

The Wizards remain in front-office limbo, although it appears Tommy Sheppard will continue to run basketball operations for the foreseeable future. Washington will be prepared to grab the best prospect available at this spot. It could make sense for them to move down from here if they have the ability to add draft capital and pick a bit further down, particularly given that the roster could use an injection of younger talent.

If the Wizards stay put at No. 9, Doumbouya is an option for them, with appealing physical tools and potential versatility at forward. He's thought to be far off from a maturity standpoint, and his skill set is still being fleshed out, but his athleticism, strength and shooting touch are tangible, and he showcased appealing defensive versatility over the course of the season in France. The tools are enough to gamble on, but he'll require some patience. Doumbouya has also been linked to the Hawks and Cavaliers. At this spot, he's a big swing worth considering.

10 Jaxson Hayes C | Texas | Freshman

Atlanta Hawks (via Mavericks)

Hayes' combination of physical tools and defensive upside have put him in the late lottery mix, and his range seems to begin with the second Atlanta pick at No. 10. Granted, it's not clear whether Atlanta will make this pick or if it moves, but he could be someone teams target at this spot. He's not a perfect fit with the Hawks unless you believe in his ability to eventually knock down open threes—spacing is going to be imperative going forward here—but in the late lottery, the upside with him is going to be enough.

While Hayes shouldn't contribute much immediately, he might be closer to NBA-ready than perception suggests: if he adds strength to his above-average frame and continues to work on fundamentals, he should be able to make an impact as a defender and rim-rummer at some point on his rookie contract. He does come with some risk due to iffy rebounding numbers and the fact he's so raw.

11 Rui Hachimura PF | Gonzaga | Junior

Minnesota Timberwolves

Suspicion continues to swirl around Hachumura and the Timberwolves at this pick. Hachimura skipped the combine, but did participate in his agency's pro day at the end of May, dispelling the notion of a hard promise at that point. Many teams now believe he has a commitment somewhere in this range, specifically here. He's not great from an analytic perspective, which is where a lot of the divide seems to lie, and the counterpoint to the fit here is that Minnesota would seem to be shifting toward a more data-minded approach with Gersson Rosas at the helm. Still, Hachimura fills a positional need for the Timberwolves, possesses strong physical tools and has significantly more room to grow as a scorer.

12 Goga Bitadze C | KK Buducnost | International

Charlotte Hornets

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak said publicly this week that the team has explored ways to move up from this pick to improve the roster, and would like to get higher in the draft. What's implied there is that the Hornets are either targeting someone specific, or that they're simply hoping to get up into what seems to be a higher tier of the draft. They have two second-rounders, Nos. 36 and 52, which could help facilitate that, in addition to their own future firsts and multiple seconds in the 2020 and 2021 draft. It's feasible that Charlotte can offer enough to get up from here into the 8–10 range.

Bitadze is considered by some to be the best center in the draft, and is pretty clearly the closest to making an impact in the NBA. He comes off a strong year overseas in which he won multiple MVPs and the EuroLeague's Rising Star award. His impressive productivity as a teenager bodes well, and his size, interior skills, physicality and developing jumper are legit. Bitadze's ceiling might be capped a bit defensively, as he won't do much guarding on the perimeter, but he should bring enough to the table that scheme can help cover up some of those issues. He'd be a fit with Charlotte, who need to get younger up front.

13 PJ Washington PF | Kentucky | Freshman

Miami Heat

Miami has several areas of need, and could go a few different directions here. Speculatively, this pick could present an opportunity for the Heat to try and offload some salary, by attaching a contract to it via trade. Otherwise, they'll pick from this next group of prospects, with all three Kentucky players thought to be in the mix.

Washington seems to have enough fans that it's easy to see him winding up anywhere in the late lottery, worst-case being a soft landing spot in the teens. He's made strides skill-wise and profiles as a solid frontcourt piece, particularly if his jump shot continues to improve. Teams view him as a relatively safe bet to be a contributor, and he's athletic and versatile enough to fit into different types of lineups. His strengths feel like a fit for Miami.

14 Tyler Herro SG | Kentucky | Freshman

Boston Celtics (via Kings)

Boston's situation leading into the draft appears unstable, with reports suggesting not only Kyrie Irving, but Al Horford will be on the way out. This could incentivize the Celtics to hang onto their picks and use them creatively as they attempt to reload around what‘s left of their rotation. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the key long-term pieces for Boston, who are in real flux after a disappointing season.

Herro would be an attractive fit in Boston, who league sources believe have serious interest and lack clarity with their backcourt going forward. He's become a viable option for teams in the late lottery due to his potent jumper and developing off-dribble game. His stock is considered to be pretty safe in this range. Herro is one of the better perimeter scorers in the draft, and one of the few who couple outside shooting with some legitimate long-term upside.

15 Nassir Little F | North Carolina | Freshman

Detroit Pistons

Detroit is thought to have made this pick available via trade, with a wide range of players potentially available. They have a need on the wing, but could potentially move down and still address it adequately. If they keep it, Little would be a potential fit. He's also someone other teams could target at this spot.

Little is in play as high as the late lottery, but it's also possible he ends up falling into the teens, as he's a bit further off from contributing than some of the others in this range. He's a powerful athlete with an undeniably appealing physical profile at forward, but teams continue to dig into his struggles at North Carolina, and still have their concerns. His limited off-dribble game and bouts of tunnel vision as a scorer make him more of a project than most expected coming into the season.

16 Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG | Virginia Tech | Sophomore

Orlando Magic

With a host of recent lottery picks still developing in the frontcourt, it would make sense for the Magic to shore up the perimeter with this selection. Alexander-Walker possesses an excellent complementary skillset, shoots and moves the ball well and would be a strong partner for Markelle Fultz, who will get a career reset when he makes his Magic debut next season. There is no way to maximize Fultz without putting reliable shooters around him, and Orlando is hoping to rehabilitate his value, acquiring him at a very palatable price (primarily, a top-20 protected first in next year's draft).

Scoring-oriented wings like Romeo Langford and Nassir Little could be on the board here, but neither one is a great fit with Fultz, or with Orlando's roster in general. As a bigger guard who defends, can make plays for others and will be at his best working off of another perimeter creator, Alexander-Walker's versatility vibes nicely with what they're building.

17 Brandon Clarke PF | Gonzaga | Junior

Atlanta Hawks (via Nets)

After acquiring this pick from Brooklyn, Atlanta could still repackage it in another trade if it chooses. The Hawks have tons of options, and won't keep all six of their draft picks. Clarke's range would seem to begin with Minnesota at No. 11, but if they don't grab him there, it's possible he slips into the teens. He would be a very strong fit for the Hawks, but perhaps not a necessary commitment at Nos. 8 or 10. At this pick, some of the financial investment and overall risk when it comes to his game translating is mitigated.

With a wildly productive season under his belt, Clarke is a favorite of analytic models around the league and was hyper-efficient at Gonzaga. Teams like his energy and intangibles, but there are valid questions about translation, given that he's so small for his position and may not be able to hit threes at a sustainable clip. He's heavily right-hand dominant, will be challenged to play in taller crowds in the NBA, and his effectiveness as a scorer was buoyed on some level by his elite athleticism and feel, as a 22-year-old college player. The most probable outcome for Clarke falls somewhere in the middle, but his shot-blocking, rebounding and smarts give him something to hang his hat on. In Atlanta, he'd fit well as defensive cover, as a transition-oriented player and as a lob target for Trae Young.

18 Bol Bol C | Oregon | Freshman

Indiana Pacers

According to league sources, Bol's medical information was made available to every team in attendance at his private pro day last Wednesday in Thousand Oaks, in which he showcased his health as he works back from a foot fracture. Bol's workout ran for just 30 minutes, and while he displayed his coordination and ability to shoot from outside, the showcase may not have moved the needle a whole lot. But the fact his medical is now in the hands of teams points to his camp being willing to put their chips on the table. His range is wide, but it appears someone will take a chance in the first round.

Bol did receive an invitation to the green room on Thursday, which likely bodes well, but the perception remains that he's essentially a dart throw. His ultimate landing spot will depend on how confident a team can feel relative to the opportunity cost and financial risk of rostering him. The upside tied to his three-point shooting and shot-blocking ability remains intriguing, and for a team like Indiana, who have a bit of a window to experiment with Victor Oladipo injured, he could warrant a roll of the dice.

19 Keldon Johnson G/F | Kentucky | Freshman

San Antonio Spurs

Johnson's draft stock has been stabilized by his intangibles, and teams think his competitive makeup bodes well, giving him a good chance to find a useful role somewhere and add value. Johnson isn't a great off-dribble creator, but he's strong, can score at all three levels, and defends willingly. He won't be a sexy pick, but he might be a pro for a long time. His no-frills approach would fit well in San Antonio.

It's worth noting two names that come up frequently in connection with the Spurs are Nassir Little and Luka Samanic—they might have to move up a bit from here to grab Little, and Samanic could be available at No. 29.

20 Nic Claxton F/C | Georgia | Sophomore

Boston Celtics (via Clippers)

Claxton opted to end his workouts for teams early, and feels secure with where he stands range-wise going into draft night, per source with knowledge of the situation. That range now begins somewhere in the teens, as he's been one of the more notable risers during the past six weeks, and has been able to showcase his versatility and tools during workouts. There's some real optimism around the league that he can do some ball-handling and become uniquely useful on the perimeter as more of a forward than a center. His defensive capabilities are also extremely promising, as he's mobile enough to switch on the perimeter and also help on the inside.

Claxton is just starting to tap into his ability, and finding someone with his upside in this range of the draft is appealing. It's unclear if Boston keeps all of its picks, but he'd be a worthy option at this spot, and fit well as a complementary piece for their array of scorers. With Al Horford another potential departure, per reports, adding a young big with one of these picks makes a lot of sense. At one point, Boston was widely expected to consider moving both selections in the early 20s, but the Celtics' uncertain free agency future could now lead Danny Ainge to use these picks in earnest.

21 Kevin Porter Jr. SG | USC | Freshman

Oklahoma City Thunder

Porter comes with a wide variance of outcomes, but would be an intriguing project for the Thunder, who are thought to have some level of interest if they keep this pick. They're headed for the luxury tax again and have been exploring attaching this pick to a contract via trade to help offload salary. The sense I get is that Porter's range begins at the end of the lottery, with Charlotte, Miami and Boston all showing a degree of interest, according to league sources.

The myriad concerns regarding Porter's off-court issues at USC and his overall maturity have hurt him a bit, but he's capable of some things most players can't do with the ball in his hands. Porter isn't considered to be a bad egg, but it will take some insulation early on to help keep him on track and focus on becoming a pro. On ability alone, he's totally justifiable in the lottery, teams just have to feel comfortable that they can put him in a positive environment to help him get acclimated and avoid distractions.

22 Romeo Langford SG | Indiana | Freshman

Boston Celtics

If Langford bounces back after an uneven freshman season, he could certainly return value at this spot in the draft. He could be selected higher than this, but it won't be a total shocker if he does fall a bit, as teams seem to be having some trouble talking themselves into him to a point, and there are players who we have slated ahead of him who are viewed as safer options.

Langford played through injuries during the season and does have a strong long-term track record as a scorer, and he's positioned as a buy-low opportunity for someone. It's just that he has no true elite skill to sell right now. His jumper remains a big question, and he has to improve his game off the dribble, but there's still a good chance he's better than what he showed at Indiana. This would a low cost, substantial upside pick here.

23 Cameron Johnson SF | North Carolina | Senior

Utah Jazz

Johnson is an outstanding catch-and-shoot player, who many teams value as the top marksman in this class, and has legit size for his position. He seems likely to go in the 20–24 range, with all these playoff teams conceivably having a use for him immediately. The upside isn't massive, but he's a safe bet to space the floor in above-average fashion, provide adequate defense, and rebound a little bit. He'd fit nicely in Utah.

The Jazz have been exploring their options as far as trading this pick, according to league sources, possibly as a means to offload salary or add assets as they attempt to maximize their competitive window while Donovan Mitchell remains on a rookie deal for the next couple of seasons. They are thought to be the leaders for Mike Conley.

24 Matisse Thybulle SG | Washington | Senior

Philadelphia 76ers

There's been a lot of leaguewide speculation that Thybulle has a promise somewhere in the 20s, dating back to his decision to skip the combine. As of right now, it's still not clear where that guarantee may have come from, but based on how quiet everything has been with him, the smart money is on him having one. With this pick and four second-rounders in hand, Philly should have enough to move up in the draft if it feels the need. It values flexibility, so it's wholly unclear if Philly is the team that did it, but Thybulle is a fit with them on paper, and we'll pencil him here for now.

With strong instincts for forcing turnovers and athletic gifts that could make him immediately impactful on that side of the ball, Thybulle is a worthy option in this range. If a team can develop his catch-and-shoot game and help him become a passable offensive player, he feels like a no-brainer rotation guy at worst, and seems like a natural choice here. The franchise's hope is that they can retain Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, although it's possible both players walk. Thybulle makes some sense regardless.

25 Mfiondu Kabengele C | Florida State | Sophomore

Portland Trail Blazers

Kabengele has been a notable riser over the course of workouts and appears to be sitting pretty safely in the first round. He'll turn 22 this summer, but he's big, athletic, shoots with touch and was exceptionally productive on a per-minute basis at Florida State. He's not much of a passer and is strictly a high-energy big who finishes plays, but there's plenty of utility in that. Following his medical at the combine, teams seem to feel comfortable about the state of his knees, which had been a concern after he wore bulky braces all season.

The Blazers will be in position to grab the best player available here, and if it's someone who can help them next season, even better. They have primarily worked out wings for this pick, but given Jusuf Nurkic's health situation, adding another big who can space the floor and rebound makes sense on some level.

26 Ty Jerome G | Virginia | Junior

Cleveland Cavaliers (via Rockets)

This is a pick that makes sense on a number of levels. Jerome has won teams over with his intangibles and quick decision-making, and his fit next to Collin Sexton is solid. He figures to be a useful role player, and his height and well-rounded skill set helps compensate for what he lacks athletically. Teams seem to think he will end up somewhere in the 20s, and any of the playoff teams picking in front of the Cavs here might be able to use him.

Cleveland GM Koby Altman is extremely familiar with what Jerome brings to the table, dating back to Altman's time as a college assistant at Columbia. This feels like a nice potential landing spot, and Jerome would be a fit for what John Beilein wants to do. There's a legitimate possibility the Cavs could walk out of the draft with two Virginia products, with Jerome and De'Andre Hunter both on their radar.

27 Eric Paschall PF | Villanova | Senior

Brooklyn Nets (via Nuggets)

There are some teams with late first-round grades on Paschall, and others who view him as more of a second-round talent. He could feasibly be a fit for teams in the 25-30 range, and if not, he'll likely not fall far. The Nets were targeting bigs at No. 17 before dealing that selection to Atlanta, according to league sources, but there's also a belief that Brooklyn is the Villanova product's floor. Paschall could provide another rangy, switchable wing to Kenny Atkinson's rotation.

28 Dylan Windler SF | Belmont | Senior

Golden State Warriors

It's no surprise that outside shooting is going to come at a premium in this draft, and Windler's skill set has put him in consideration starting in the back part of the first round. The Warriors are believed to be one of the teams with serious interest, and it seems likely he'll be available to them here. He has a smooth, consistent stroke from outside, and despite his lack of great strength, plays with some toughness and is willing to compete on the glass.

Golden State needs its role players to hit shots, play hard and stay out of the way, and Windler would be a match in that regard. It's worth wondering how injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson might alter its draft plans, but the Warriors value these picks highly and will in all likelihood try to mine a useful player here. Windler would be a nice fit.

29 Luka Samanic F | Olimpija | International

San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors)

Per sources, the Spurs are among the teams who have shown real interest in Samanic, and while he could feasibly be in play for them at No. 19, if he falls this far in the first round, this spot could be a match. His mixture of skill level and size at his age help set him apart from the pack, the hope being that he develops into a useful stretch big who can play a variety of roles, and even playmake a little bit on the perimeter.

Samanic has to keep getting stronger to handle the physicality of the NBA, and he probably needs a year to get up to speed, but his talent level is certainly evident. I'm told he intends to come over and be a roster player next season, as opposed to being stashed in Europe for another year. He fits the Spurs to a T.

30 Bruno Fernando C | Maryland | Sophomore

Milwaukee Bucks

Fernando is jockeying for position in a tier of bigs that includes Mfiondu Kabengele and Nic Claxton. Fernando has fans around the league and could feasibly land in the teens, but it's also possible he falls toward the back of the first round. He was invited Tuesday to attend the draft in the green room, which certainly bodes well, too. He's coming off a strong season at Maryland and continues to make individual strides, with solid physical tools and productive play backing up his case this high. While his ceiling isn't extremely high, the fact he plays hard consistently creates some degree of floor.

The Bucks may lose out on Brook Lopez in free agency, and Fernando would offer solid value here, if he shot continues to evolve out to the NBA three-point line. At a minimum, Fernando can physically compete right away. Milwaukee also holds a valuable selection at No. 31.

Round 2

31. Brooklyn (via New York): Darius Bazley, SF, Princeton H.S.

Bazley is viewed by teams as a project, but at the combine, he did appear to have put helpful time in developing his body while sitting out this season. His feel is a work in progress, but his athleticism has begun to take off a bit, and there's some appeal with him as a long-term project. He will benefit from G League time. He does have some momentum right now, and there's a legitimate chance he gets picked somewhere in the 20's.

32. Phoenix: KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford

Okpala's stock is all over the place—it's possible he's taken off the board in the teens—but if he does fall into the second round, it shouldn't be far. He's a late-blooming player who seems to still be adjusting to his body, and while his career was up and down at Stanford, he has a strong mix of workable skills and nice slashing ability. Okpala has to get stronger, but could be extremely versatile on both ends as his body matures.

33. Philadelphia (via Cleveland): Jontay Porter, C, Mizzouri

The injury history with Porter will undoubtedly scare some teams off, but he would likely have been a first-rounder if he'd been able to put together a healthy season. He'll be a nice value play anywhere in the second round, and the Sixers can afford to let him get healthy, in hopes of him becoming a viable rotation big. His shooting ability and feel should appeal to them.

34. Philadelphia (via Chicago) - Chuma Okeke, F Auburn

Okeke has a case to go in the first round, and before his season-ending ACL injury, he was tracking in that direction. Now, he could end up going in the 20s, and he seems unlikely to fall out of the 30s, at worst. He could be a big-time value pick for someone in this range, and fits nicely with the Sixers as a floor-spacing forward. If not for the knee issues, there would likely be much more buzz here.

35. Atlanta: Luguentz Dort, G, Arizona State

Dort would be nice value for someone if he falls into the early second round, and his physical attributes help make up for his shortcomings as a shooter in this part of the draft. He'll be in play in the 20s, but it's possible he slips a little bit due to the efficiency concerns.

36. Charlotte (via Washington): Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

Williams is another experienced college player who could end up in the 20s, but it's also possible he falls a bit here just based on the way the second round tends to work, and the overall discrepancy in how teams view the 20-40 range this year. Teams have doubts about his outside shot and perimeter defense translating to the NBA, which has kept his value deflated despite a strong statistical case.

37. Dallas: Naz Reid, C, LSU

Although teams began to come around on Reid a bit after a strong finish to the season at LSU, it's been tough to find a place for him in the first round, with the other available bigs all making pretty good cases. When he played hard, he was almost always impactful in college. If a team can get the most out of him, he could be a value pick here.

38. Chicago (via Memphis): Carsen Edwards, G, Purdue

We have a late first-round grade on Edwards, but looking at the shape of the draft, it's tricky to find a spot for him—conceivably, if a team really loves him, he could go in the 20s. If he makes it this far, he's a terrific value pick, with legitimate microwave scoring ability, and impressive strength and toughness that help cover for his lack of size.

39. New Orleans: Talen Horton-Tucker, G/F, Iowa State

Horton-Tucker's stock has cooled a bit, and teams have their doubts about his body type, shooting and athleticism translating. It still seems like he won't fall much further than this, and the pivotal thing for him will be landing with an organization that's invested in his growth. The Pelicans can give him time to develop if they want.

40. Sacramento (via Minnesota): Daniel Gafford, C, Arkansas

It appears Gafford is set to slip into the second round, with guys like Nic Claxton and Mfiondu Kabengele having grabbed teams' attention and moved ahead of him in the pecking order for bigs. His tools and athleticism are still appealing to some degree for teams. The Kings are expected to be opportunistic in terms of moving up, holding three second round selection.

41. Atlanta (via Lakers): Deividas Sirvydis, SF, Lietuvos Rytas

Speculatively, this would be a stash pick for the Hawks, given they hold six selections. It's possible Atlanta looks to sell or trade away their second-round excess. Sirvydis's shooting ability, size and feel make him a viable second-round option in a thin international class.

42. Philadelphia (via Sacramento): Isaiah Roby, PF, Nebraska

If Roby falls this far, he'd be an interesting development project for Philly, and a gamble on length and athleticism over positionality. It's hard to see him falling much further than this, although teams have questions about his toughness and physical strength. He's surprisingly skilled for a guy his size, and would be a strong option if he slips into the 40s.

43. Minnesota (via Miami): Jalen Lecque, G, Brewster Academy

Lecque is making the leap to the pros directly from a prep year at Brewster, and showed well enough at the combine to shut it down after one day. His athleticism and flashes of playmaking ability will get him picked in this range as an upside play. I'm personally airing on the side of optimism with him, and a year in the G League will be telling. Minnesota needs guard help long-term.

44. Atlanta (via Charlotte): Admiral Schofield, SF, Tennessee

This is about the back end of Schofield's range, and a team that loves him as a fit could justify taking him in the 30s. The concerns with him come defensively and attacking the basket against better athletes, but he brings enough to the table from an intangibles perspective to see him sticking on rosters for a while.

45. Detroit: Jordan Poole, SG, Michigan

Apparently, Poole has been working out notably well for teams, but the lack of consistency at Michigan has deflated his stock a bit. That said, he's an interesting second-round option for any team that needs shooting. Spending time in the G League to cultivate his guard skills might be helpful next season. The Pistons could use more shooting, and this is a decent value bet.

46. Orlando (via Brooklyn): Louis King, SF, Oregon

According to league sources, the Magic have made this pick available with intent to sell it. The Lakers, Wizards and Trail Blazers are among the teams with interest in buying into the second round. This is a bit of a fall for King, but teams have concerns about his thin frame and positional fit at forward. He has size and shoots it well, but may not view himself as a role player. If he does buy in, he could be terrific value, but there are also some maturity concerns teams have with him that may drive down his range a little bit.

47. Sacramento (via Orlando) - Terence Davis, SG, Mississippi

Davis has done enough for himself over the course of the predraft process to solidify himself as draftable—he was solid at the G League Elite Camp and in the combine, can knock down shots and plays with energy. He's not particularly big for a two-guard and has no elite skill to sell, so a team would be betting on his tools and aggression paying off and turning him into a usable role player. His shot selection might eventually become an issue if he doesn't make an adjustment.

48. LA Clippers - DaQuan Jeffries, G/F, Tulsa

Jeffries has a good shot to be drafted, but from my understanding has not worked out anywhere since the combine due to a hip injury. It's possible that could be masking some type of second-round or undrafted guarantee. But he's got role player potential as a strong, tough wing who can hit shots, and would be viable in the 40s.

49. San Antonio - Tremont Waters, PG, LSU

Waters's impressive basketball IQ and overall chops that belie his small stature make him an interesting fit if he slips to the Spurs here—it's possible he goes in the 30s. Second-round ranges tend to skew wide. This would still be a nice fit.

50. Indiana - Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State

This is the part of the draft where things get particularly hard to peg, as many picks are determined via pre-agreed back deals that lock players into two-way contracts or specific contractual guarantees. McDaniels's height and shooting potential seem likely to get him drafted, but his range is wide, and his skinny frame may be a real impediment to him carving out a niche. Regardless, he‘s a possible upside play here.

51. Boston - Jaylen Nowell, SG, Washington

Nowell is a bucket-getting ball-handler whose NBA fit will hinge on whether he can refine his game enough to play that role going forward. There's a high bar to clear, and a lot of guys like him wind up in the G League. Still, he's young enough, shoots it OK and has good enough tools to think he'll deserve a shot in the second round.

52. Charlotte (via Oklahoma City) - Adam Mokoka, SG, Mega Bemax

Due to an overall thin international class and the newfound viability of offering two-way deals to players in the second round, there may not be many draftees from overseas. Mokoka, an athletic French wing, should be one of them based on the interest he's drawing from teams.

53. Utah - Miye Oni, G/F, Yale

Oni has appealing tools, and has likely done enough to get himself drafted, with the type of length and shooting ability that make him a feasible role player with added development. He's the type of no-frills player that often suits the Jazz.

54. Philadelphia - Zach Norvell, SG, Gonzaga

With nice size and a promising jumper, Norvell fits the prototype the Sixers have been eager to target as they cycle through shooting specialists alongside Ben Simmons. This would be a nice fit if he makes it this far.

55. New York (via Houston): Jaylen Hoard, SF, Wake Forest

Hoard's stock has been all over the place, but it does seem a fair bet that someone drafts him in the second round, just based off his physical tools. Wake Forest was a bad on-court situation for him, and in a smaller role, he might be able to help himself under new circumstances.

56. LA Clippers (via Portland): Shamorie Ponds, PG, St. John's

A New York native, Ponds would be a solid value pick here. There are doubts about his ability to defend in the NBA, but he's a natural, creative player, and is on the younger side for his class.

57. New Orleans (via Denver) - Ignas Brazdeikis, F, Michigan

While Brazdeikis isn't a lock to get drafted, he's probably shown enough over the course of the year to warrant a selection, potentially on a two-way contract. His shooting ability and toughness have some appeal, even though his defensive fit is a major concern.

58. Golden State - Alen Smailagic, F/C, Santa Cruz Warriors

Many around the league expect the Warriors to select Smailagic, who spent the past year playing for their G League affiliate and aroused some suspicions that Golden State was trying to keep him for themselves long-term. He's young and skilled enough that this is a viable move for them if he's available here. The Warriors have already invested time in him.

59. Toronto - Jordan Bone, PG, Tennessee

Bone was probably the most underrated piece of Tennessee's team this season, and he couples elite athleticism with leadership, toughness and passing chops. He'd be a strong two-way candidate in this range.

60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee) - Quinndary Weatherspoon, SG, Mississippi State

Weatherspoon is one of my personal favorite sleepers in the draft, and while it's not a lock to get picked, he's a good bet to deliver value somewhere. He's athletic, can play with or without the ball, has some feel, plays active defense and can knock down outside shots.