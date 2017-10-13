As the cooler temperatures and shorter days arrive at the end of the year, we find ourselves switching from our standard summertime workouts to new routines made for the fall season. From relishing every crisp, autumn morning run to taking yoga or interval sessions inside, fall is the perfect time for transition. It’s also a great time to change up your workout wardrobe and treat yourself to some new items.

SI editors rounded up their favorite new fitness gear out this fall, from new running sneakers to workout-ready jackets and updated technology, so you can sweat your way through the season in style.

Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas UltraBoost All Terrain

Adidas is back at it again with a new iteration in their ever-popular UltraBoost line with the Adidas UltraBoost All Terrain. With fall in full swing and winter right around the corner, be prepared to run no matter what Mother Nature throws at you. The primeknit upper has an ultra-thin protective layer to repel water, so you can take these Boosts in any weather conditions. The high, knit collar gives you that sock-like fit while keeping your ankles warm for when it’s cold out, and there’s also a more flexible and durable outsole to give you better traction in wet conditions. —Allen Kim

Available at adidas.com, footlocker.com, finishline.com, $220. Also available in women’s.

Courtesy of Brooks

Brooks Levitate

As a longtime wearer and lover of the Brooks Glycerin, it takes a lot for another shoe to make its way into my rotation. But when I first slid my foot into Brooks’ newest performance running shoe, the Levitate, I knew within minutes that this shoe was a game-changer.

The Levitate was developed with Brooks’ newest midsole technology called DNA AMP, which delivers an impressive amount of energy return, creating a springy yet stable ride for the runner. For me, this shoe is perfect for quicker, shorter runs. Also, this technology has been in the making for seven years, which has to count for something. Every aspect of this shoe was thoughtfully designed with the runner in mind. The shoe’s upper is made of a flexible ‘Fit Knit’ which wraps the foot to provide a snug fit without being restricting. The laces have just the right amount of elasticity to give the runner the perfect knot, and the padded collar around the ankle only adds to the comfort level. And—obviously very important—the shoes look cool! From the silver color lining the side of the sole to the offered colors, this shoe does not lack the design factor.

I’ve run about 20 miles wearing these shoes, and like I mentioned before, the Levitate is the ideal partner to my beloved Glycerins in my shoe rotation. The Levitate feels springy and light with a flatter ride—which is perfect for shorter runs while still providing me the cushion that my legs are so used to.

If wearing the Glycerin is like walking on clouds, the Levitate is like wearing flexible comfortable springboards on your feet, and it’s the perfect compliment to my collection of Glycerins. And the perfect addition to your shoe closet this fall. —Bette Marston

Available at brooksrunning.com, zappos.com, dickssportinggoods.com, nordstrom.com, $150

Courtesy of Nike

Nike Zonal Aeroshield Hooded Jacket

Don’t let a little rain keep you from running outside — Nike has you covered with their Zonal Aeroshield Hooded Jacket. The hood has a brim with toggles to lock in to keep your head covered, and there are also has zippered, waterproof pockets to store all of your valuables and keep them dry. This lightweight jacket has targeted ventilation to allow for maximum breathability along with a back vent for airflow, so you can stay dry without sweating up a storm. — A.K.

Available at nike.com, $175

Courtesy of Reebok

​

Reebok Floatride

Reebok is typically not the first brand that comes to mind for running shoes, but the Reebok Floatride promises a lightweight, cushioned shoe for longer distances. My first impression of the neutral sneaker was based on the look and feeling of the shoe in my hands: the no-tongue style with caged lacing and overall minimalist look immediately caught my eye, in a good way. Since the tongue is attached to the knit of the shoe, you have to pull on the upper part to slip your foot in. (A note on sizing: For an "optimal performance fit," Reebok recommends ordering a half size down. I usually wear a womens size 8.5 and tested an 8.5, but for longer runs, I think I'd prefer a half size small for a more snug fit.)

The Floatrides do not need to be broken-in and the cushioning beneath your feet can be felt immediately—the shoe is one of the squishy-est and softest I've tried. For someone who prefers a shoe with more stability for longer runs, I did feel comfortable in this for a 4-mile run, and in the gym, I felt springy running intervals on the treadmill. Overall, the Floatride looked and felt good on my feet and I plan to add it to my rotation this fall, be it treadmill work and exercises at the gym or a low-mileage day in my 15K training. — Jamie Lisanti

Available at reebok.com, $150

Courtesy of Adidas

​

Adidas Dame 4

Damian Lillard’s latest signature shoe is his best yet. Adidas really stepped its game up with the design for the Dame 4, and we’ll go as far as to call it a contender for the best-looking basketball kicks to come out this year.

With a bouncy midsole to keep you going all day long, a ventilated mesh upper to make sure your feet stay cool and grooves patterned in the outsole so you can stop on a dime, these are the basketball kicks to pick up this fall. For only $115, you’re getting a steal with the Dame 4. Don’t sleep on this one. — A.K.

Available at adidas.com, footlocker.com, finishline.com, $115

Courtesy of The North Face

The North Face Campshire Full Zip Fleece

OK, so this isn’t exactly your typical workout gear. But this comfy, cozy fleece zip-up is the perfect post-workout item for the fall. I love it after a morning run or evening run on a chilly day. I typically soak through my long sleeve or tank top and find myself wanting to change—and bundle up—after logging some miles on the mountain or in the park. This zip-up is easy to throw on after a workout, or just when you’re headed out for a day of outdoor fall activities. It is so soft, you’ll want one in blanket form. — J.L.

Available at thenorthface.com, dickssportinggoods.com, $129. Also available in women’s hoodie.

Courtesy of Nike

​

Nike Zoom Fly

Whether you’re training for the big day or need to hit your PR on race day, the Nike Zoom Fly is one of their fastest and most cushioned running shoes available.

Nike used their tried-and-true Lunarlon foam in the midsole to give you a soft ride, and the high stack offers more space between your feet and the ground to make sure your feet are cushioned for those long runs. They also added a full-length carbon infused nylon plate to really help you take things into high gear, so you’ll be flying past everyone around you. — A.K.

Available at nike.com, $150

Courtesy of Apple

​

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple’s new iteration of the Apple Watch arrived in Sept. with lots of big changes for active users looking to use the technology while running, biking, swimming, surfing, snowboarding and more. The most noteworthy change is the addition of built-in cellular service that connects to your iPhone number—that means you can run with only the watch and leave your phone in the car or at home, but still stay connected during your workout. That means listening to music, answering texts and calls and using GPS can all be done without your smartphone in hand. (The Apple Watch with built-in cellular starts at $399, while the one without is $329.)

While I was impressed by the updated cellular feature—something my Series 2 watch does not have—the new iteration will also have an updated Heart Rate app and workout app and more. If you haven’t gotten an Apple Watch yet, the new Series 3 version is a perfect opportunity to hop onboard. — J.L.

Available at apple.com, target.com, dickssportinggoods.com, kohls.com, $329