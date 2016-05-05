Get breaking news and SI’s biggest stories instantly. Download the new Sports Illustrated app (iOS or Android) and personalize your experience by following your favorite teams and SI writers.

Donald Trump totally cheats at golf. At this point it’s safe to say that as a fact. Boxer Oscar De La Hoya is just the latest person to share his tale of seeing Trump break the rules on the course.

De La Hoya told the Associated Press about the time he played with Trump at the curiously coifed man’s course in Los Angeles. Trump hit four balls off the tee that went everywhere but where they should have—the water, out of bounds, back in the water and into some bushes.

“Donald, what he does is he tees off first so we go off to our balls and what do we see but Donald Trump right in the middle of the fairway,” De La Hoya said. “He said, ‘Hey look, I found my first ball.’”

What a fortunate bounce!

But wait, there’s more.

On the next hole, a par-3, De La Hoya said Trump hit into some bushes and again went ahead of the other players in his cart. When the rest of the group got to the green, he said Trump's ball was 3 feet from the hole. "And by the way I'm picking it up," De La Hoya quoted Trump as saying. "It's a gimme."

Back in September, The Washington Post ran a story outlining numerous allegations of Trump’s cheating on the links. And in January, Samuel L. Jackson said Trump cheats all the time when they play together. Trump’s response?

I don’t know @SamuelLJackson, to best of my knowledge haven't played golf w/him & think he does too many TV commercials—boring. Not a fan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2016

If he doesn’t get elected, maybe he can star as Judge Smails in a remake of Caddyshack.

- Dan Gartland