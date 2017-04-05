Extra Mustard

Clint Frazier allegedly thought the Yankees might let him wear Mickey Mantle’s number

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Yankee fans are thrilled about Clint Frazier but they aren’t that thrilled. 

Frazier is the No. 2 prospect in the Yanks’ system by MLB.com’s rankings and the closest to the majors. He’s a really big deal. He’s not, however, a big enough deal that he’d be allowed to wear a Hall of Famer’s number. 

Yankees color commentator Suzyn Waldman was on WFAN Wednesday with Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts and revealed that Frazier had the stones to ask if the team would ever consider letting him wear a retired number. (Deadspin has the audio; a transcript follows below.)

Yankees' follicle fiasco with Clint Frazier latest sign they just don't get it

“Did you hear the Clint story? Clint Frazier actually asked the Yankees if they ever unretire numbers,” Waldman said. “He wanted No. 7.”

“Are you kidding me?” Benigno interjected. “Did he even know who Mickey Mantle was?”

“I didn’t ask him,” Waldman replied. “Somebody told me that and I went, ‘Oh really?”

This was obviously before the Yankees made Frazier cut his hair because it was a “distraction.” That gives you a pretty good idea how they feel about bucking tradition. 

UPDATE: GM Brian Cashman tells ESPN.com’s Andrew Marchand that the story is “totally untrue.” On the other hand, Waldman has been covering the Yankees for decades. Judge for yourself who you believe. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters