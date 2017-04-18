Extra Mustard

Maybe these shirts can help pay David Fizdale’s fine

Grizzlies coach Dave Fizdale goes off on officiating after loss to Spurs
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale is going to have to reach for his checkbook after Monday’s epic rant, but it looks like the Griz might be cashing in. 

Fizdale unloaded on the referees from Monday night’s game in an instant classic rant that he punctuated by exclaiming “Take that for data!” as he stormed off. 

It didn’t take long for the Griz to realize there’s a marketing opportunity here and to tease a possible T-shirt design. 

(Unfortunately, it’s not up at the team shop yet.)

The standard fine for criticizing officiating is $25,000, or about 833 T-shirts at $30 apiece. 

