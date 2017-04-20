Keith Hernandez is not dead

I had two seconds of incredible sadness yesterday when I read that Keith Hernandez was dead. Turns out the headline in yesterday's Brandon Sun accidentally used "Keith" instead of "Aaron" in the headline. I thought maybe Keith's years of smoking finally caught up to him. Nonetheless, I am happy to announce that Keith Hernandez is alive, well and still dating everyone's favorite Northwestern mom.

The NFL schedule is out

Somehow, the NFL turned a schedule release into a major sporting event. Here's Peter King on how the 2017 schedule was made, along with a look at this year's must-watch games, a ranking of teams with the hardest schedule and the 10 worst games of 2017 that you'll probably still watch.

ESPN on ESPN violence

I love when Bomani Jones goes off on other ESPN personalities.

Meghan Mazurczyk has appeared in a bunch of random stuff (The Dictator, Happyish), including the series finale of 30 Rock.

Ask Jimmy

Jimmy Traina is back at SI and has a daily column called Traina Thoughts, which is published in the early afternoon every day. Thursday, he discussed bad umpires, Charles Barkley's assault on critics and the Carmelo-LaLa split. He also did a quick Q&A during a train delay, so if you're curious about the best Curb and Seinfeld episodes, or a Friday Night Lights spin-off, give it a read.

Weed nuns are my favorite nuns

Yesterday was 4/20 and as expected, there was a lot of internet content about pot. Hell, we even busted out this Ricky Williams' best SI portraits gallery for the occasion. But of everything I read, my favorite was this profile of "Weed Nuns," who are "holy rollers on a mission to empower women with marijuana products."

One way to prevent jaywalking

The Chinese city of Wuhan installed subway-style gates and they look pretty ridiculous.

People in Boston got really mad at me for this tweet

You know who the Celtics could really use right now? https://t.co/y2JEQhd4pd pic.twitter.com/AhN6wfsHuI — SI Vault (@si_vault) April 20, 2017

Shaq's son and Manute Bol's son have become quite close

Mother’s Day gift problems, solved

Odds & ends

The Bears want you to guess their schedule based on these very specific food items ... ​The Jazz will pay for your haircut if you want to look like Gordon Hayward ... Have you made any Serena Williams pregnancy bets ... If Aaron Hernandez had CTE, that will be a hot legal mess (according to our legal expert) ... Five tech gifts for Mother's Day ... Meet the Ukrainian queen of underboob ... A U.S. air marshal left a loaded gun in an airplane bathroom ... Cuba Gooding Sr. passed away at age 72.

Korean broadcasters make baseball much more exciting

Korean call (MBC Sports+) of Eric Thames' 8th HR of the year. You know you wanna hear it. #Brewers pic.twitter.com/Qp4smMWKXo — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) April 21, 2017

Pop is coming for you!

Gregg Popovich foreverpic.twitter.com/VCBI1FbfBy — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 21, 2017

Disrespectful but awesome

Milwaukee is playing the Barney theme music during the Raptors' player introductions 😂 pic.twitter.com/dMTz1Npj5p — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) April 21, 2017

I (kind of) called this six months ago

Wait...that's Bobby Roode's music playing in the background pic.twitter.com/mgOzi5sEBc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2017

When will sports blogs start playing @REALBobbyRoode’s theme song over sports highlights? It’s perfect for it. https://t.co/1ASAk43KXh — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) November 18, 2016

Random song I can't get out of my head

