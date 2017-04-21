With SI.com celebrating the Top 50 wrestling catchphrases of all time, we called upon one of today's superstars (and also part-time comedian and full-time Tweeter) to give us his personal list. Dolph Ziggler, who has been with the WWE since 2004, reveals his top five catchphrases and explains in detail his reason for each pick. Ziggler was even kind enough to give us a bonus pick.

5. "Austin 3:16 says I just whooped your ass!" -- Stone Cold Steve Austin: The attitude era is rising. DX is telling you to "suck it" and a pissed-off take on your legendary opponents' (Jake "The Snake" Roberts) bible quote, instantly puts you on the map, by stomping a mud hole through it! At a time when everyone gets to be explorers, you are Columbus; because there are no rules, no reigning in and certainly no script supervisors! There is a (Monday night) war to be won! Taking someone's own words and making said person literally eat every last one, is as perfectly biblical of a quote as you can get.

4. "Everybody's got a price." -- Ted DiBiase: The Million Dollar Man was a great wrestler, but when you know deep down inside that everyone -- EVERYONE -- has a price, you actually come to respect him for it. Good guys, bad guys, everyone has a price; and that character of the Million Dollar Man, was one of those that you loved to hate, all while being just a little bit jealous of his wealth. The character and the era all perfectly coincided, as we all hated DiBiase, while wishing we could one day be Rob Van Dam (a young RVD was once one of the kids from the crowd who attempted to earn money from the Million Dollar Man). "Money, money, money, money, moneyyyyyyy!"

3. "Hooooooo! USA, USA!" -- Hacksaw Jim Duggan: Hacksaw stood for basic American values, and even though he was a big man, he represented all of us and stood up for the little guy. Even if we were just little kids. we loved the country, the 2x4's and we loved the '80s! (Just ask VH-1, tough guy).

2. "I'm a limousine ridin', jet flyin', kiss stealin', wheelin' dealin', son of a gun!" -- Ric Flair: There are so many of the Nature Boy's quotes that could burn any inspirational quote account on Instagram to the ground, all while wearing the finest suit you can filter. But this one quote embodies the art of being the best, whether you are perceived to be good or bad, it doesn't matter -- you're simply a made man. Flair was a rock star and Wall Street all in one! At a time when pogs were rad, the Four Horsemen (of apocalypse fame) were envied by all. P.S.: Ric has told me numerous quotes, which I can't share here, that would make this catchphrase run for the cover of Disney's space mountain! WOOOO!!!

​

1. "To a nicer guy, it couldn't have happened!” -- Buddy Rogers: Nature Boy Buddy Rodgers kept it cool, kept it simple and knew exactly how to make you feel, all while doing his job better than anyone else. #Humblebrag is nothing compared to this champions faux humility. Rodgers knew how to get your goat, while being the GOAT of his era! It's not rocket science. I heard this quote once and only ONCE, and I will never forget it.

​

0. "What?" -- WWE fans: Because it goes to show no matter who you are and what you do, if we are beaten over the head repeatedly, over and over, with a word, it will eventually catch on. Good luck to any superstar pausing at any point ever again during any interview segment! Much like a terrible KISS-FM flavor-of-the-month song that is played every 24 minutes, 24 hours a day, you will subliminally learn to both love and hate it, but mostly just deal with this, in our personal Groundhog Day-meets-Twilight Zone (with vintage love for the slobberknocker of nostalgia, attached).