Oh, it's true, it's damn true. SI.com ranks the Top 50 wrestling catchphrases of all time
There are many elements that lure someone in to become a pro wrestling fans. There's athleticism, storylines, characters. There are also catchphrases.
Catchphrases in wrestling are special because they end up involving the audience and causing a true interactive experience. Fans know when to take their cue and participate in the show by making their voices heard loud and clear.
The beauty of the wrestling catchphrase is that they cover the gamut from completely ridiculous, like Stone Cold Steve Austin's "WHAT," to over-the-top grandioseness of Ric Flair's, "Limousine ridin', jet flyin', kiss stealin', son of a gun."
A catchphrase can be a simple two-word phrase like Scott Hall's, "Hey, yo," or it can go on forever like in the cases of Enzo and Cass and Degeneration X. Thanks to Daniel Bryan and Matt Hardy, a catchphrase can even be just one word said over and over and over.
Since we love wrestling catchphrases, we decided to rank the Top 50 of all-time. The ranking is based on a combination of popularity with the fans, originality, longevity, humor, absurdness, popularity of the wrestler and reach with people outside of wresting. For example, who can get forget Daniel Bryan's "YES!" chant being adopted by the San Francisco Giants and New York Islanders at one point.
Naturally, the list is going to be heavy on all-time great characters, such as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair and Chris Jericho. However, we did our best to balance things out and cover many eras. If there are any you think we missed, please let us know on Twitter.
Also, as a bonus, we called upon one of today's WWE superstars to share this personal favorites. Make sure you check out Dolph Ziggler break down his Top 5 catchphrases.
Hopefully you enjoy the stroll down memory lane. Let the countdown begin:
50. "Because New Day rocks. New Day rocks." -- New Day
49. "What's up with that?" -- The Hurricane
48. "Arriba!" -- Tito Santana
47."I'm not a bad guy. I'm not a good guy. I'm just the guy." -- Roman Reigns
46. "The Champ is here." -- John Cena
45. "Pencil-neck geek." -- Classie Freddie Blassie
44. Holla if you hear me." -- Scott Steiner
43. "Woo woo woo." -- Zack Ryder
42. "My name is Ezno Amore and I am a certified G and a bonafide stud and you can't teach that. And this right here, this is Big Cass and he’s 7--foot tall and you can’t teach that." -- Enzo and Cass
41. "You just made the list!" -- Chris Jericho
• Check out Dolph Ziggler's Top 5 wrestling catchphrases
40. "I loooooove you!" -- Brother Love
39. "EXCUSE ME!" -- Vickie Guerrero
38. "Don't you dare be sour. Feel the Power!" -- New Day
37. "And that's ... an order." -- Sgt. Slaughter
36. "Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman." -- Paul Heyman
35. "Because I'm the Miz and I'm awesome. " -- The Miz
34. "For the benefit of those with flash photography..." -- Edge and Christian
33. "It's time, once again, to get aboard the Hoooo Train" -- The Godfather
32. "Oh, you didn't know. Your ass better call somebodyyyyy." -- New Age Outlaws
31. "Can you dig that, sucka?" -- Booker T
30. "Are. You. Ready?" -- HHH
29. "Never, everrrrrrr aGAIN!" -- Chris Jericho
28. "Business is about to pick up." -- Jim Ross
27. "Hello, ladies." -- Val Venis
26."Devon, get the tables!" -- Bubba Ray Dudley
25. "DAMN!" -- Ron Simmons
24. "Delete. Delete. Delete." -- Matt Hardy
23. "What?" -- Stone Cold Steve Austin
22. "It doesn’t matter what you think!" -- The Rock
21. "Welcome to Raw. Is. Jerichoooo." -- Chris Jericho
20. "What I’d like right now is for all you…" -- Ravishing Rick Rude
19. "USA! USA! USA! -- Hacksaw Jim Duggan
18. "Hey, yo." -- Scott Hall
17.'Gimmie a hell yeah." -- Stone Cold Steve Austin
16. "Finally, the Rock has come back to … " -- The Rock
15. "And if you're not down with that, we got two words for ya: SUCK IT!" -- Degeneration X
14. "Oh, it's true. It's damn true." -- Kurt Angle
13. "The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be." -- Bret "The Hitman" Hart
12. "Everyone has a price for the Million Dollar Man." -- Ted DiBiase
11. "Rest. In. Peace." -- The Undertaker
10. "Limousine ridin, jet flyin, kiss stealin, wheelin' dealin,' son of a gun." -- Ric Flair
9. "You’re FIIIIIRED!" -- Vince McMahon
8. "YES! YES! YES!" -- Daniel Bryan
7. "To be the man, you gotta beat the man. " -- Ric Flair
6. "Know your role, and shut your mouth!" -- The Rock
5. "Ohhhh, yeah!" -- Randy "Macho Man" Savage
4. "Whatcha gonna do, brother, when Hulkamania runs wild on you?" -- Hulk Hogan
3. "WOOOO!" -- Ric Flair
2. "And that's the bottom line because Stone Cold said so!" -- Stone Cold Steve Austin
1. "If ya smelllll ... what the Rock ... is cookin!" -- The Rock