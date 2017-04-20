How Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became a superstar

There are many elements that lure someone in to become a pro wrestling fans. There's athleticism, storylines, characters. There are also catchphrases.

Catchphrases in wrestling are special because they end up involving the audience and causing a true interactive experience. Fans know when to take their cue and participate in the show by making their voices heard loud and clear.

The beauty of the wrestling catchphrase is that they cover the gamut from completely ridiculous, like Stone Cold Steve Austin's "WHAT," to over-the-top grandioseness of Ric Flair's, "Limousine ridin', jet flyin', kiss stealin', son of a gun."

A catchphrase can be a simple two-word phrase like Scott Hall's, "Hey, yo," or it can go on forever like in the cases of Enzo and Cass and Degeneration X. Thanks to Daniel Bryan and Matt Hardy, a catchphrase can even be just one word said over and over and over.

Since we love wrestling catchphrases, we decided to rank the Top 50 of all-time. The ranking is based on a combination of popularity with the fans, originality, longevity, humor, absurdness, popularity of the wrestler and reach with people outside of wresting. For example, who can get forget Daniel Bryan's "YES!" chant being adopted by the San Francisco Giants and New York Islanders at one point.

Naturally, the list is going to be heavy on all-time great characters, such as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair and Chris Jericho. However, we did our best to balance things out and cover many eras. If there are any you think we missed, please let us know on Twitter.

Also, as a bonus, we called upon one of today's WWE superstars to share this personal favorites. Make sure you check out Dolph Ziggler break down his Top 5 catchphrases.

Hopefully you enjoy the stroll down memory lane. Let the countdown begin:

50​. "Because New Day rocks. New Day rocks." -- New Day

49. "What's up with that?" -- The Hurricane

48. "Arriba!" -- Tito Santana

47."I'm not a bad guy. I'm not a good guy. I'm just the guy." -- Roman Reigns

46. "The Champ is here." -- John Cena

45. "Pencil-neck geek." -- Classie Freddie Blassie

44. Holla if you hear me." -- Scott Steiner

43. "Woo woo woo." -- Zack Ryder

42. "My name is Ezno Amore and I am a certified G and a bonafide stud and you can't teach that. And this right here, this is Big Cass and he’s 7--foot tall and you can’t teach that." -- Enzo and Cass

41. "You just made the list!" -- Chris Jericho

40. "I loooooove you!" -- Brother Love

39. "EXCUSE ME!" -- Vickie Guerrero

38. "Don't you dare be sour. Feel the Power!" -- New Day

37. "And that's ... an order." -- Sgt. Slaughter

36. "Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman." -- Paul Heyman

35. "Because I'm the Miz and I'm awesome. " -- The Miz

34. "For the benefit of those with flash photography..." -- Edge and Christian

33. "It's time, once again, to get aboard the Hoooo Train" -- The Godfather

32. "Oh, you didn't know. Your ass better call somebodyyyyy." -- New Age Outlaws

31. "Can you dig that, sucka?" -- Booker T

30. "Are. You. Ready?" -- HHH

29. "Never, everrrrrrr aGAIN!" -- Chris Jericho

28. "Business is about to pick up." -- Jim Ross

27. "Hello, ladies." -- Val Venis

26."Devon, get the tables!" -- Bubba Ray Dudley

25. "DAMN!" -- Ron Simmons

24. "Delete. Delete. Delete." -- Matt Hardy

23. "What?" -- Stone Cold Steve Austin

22. "It doesn’t matter what you think!" -- The Rock

21. "Welcome to Raw. Is. Jerichoooo." -- Chris Jericho

​20. "What I’d like right now is for all you…" -- Ravishing Rick Rude

19. "USA! USA! USA! -- Hacksaw Jim Duggan

18. "Hey, yo." -- Scott Hall

17.'Gimmie a hell yeah." -- Stone Cold Steve Austin

​16. "Finally, the Rock has come back to … " -- The Rock

15. "And if you're not down with that, we got two words for ya: SUCK IT!" -- Degeneration X

​14. "Oh, it's true. It's damn true." -- Kurt Angle

13. "The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be." -- Bret "The Hitman" Hart

12. "Everyone has a price for the Million Dollar Man." -- Ted DiBiase

11. "Rest. In. Peace." -- The Undertaker

10. "Limousine ridin, jet flyin, kiss stealin, wheelin' dealin,' son of a gun." -- Ric Flair

9. "You’re FIIIIIRED!" -- Vince McMahon

8. "YES! YES! YES!" -- Daniel Bryan

7. "To be the man, you gotta beat the man. " -- Ric Flair

6. "Know your role, and shut your mouth!" -- The Rock

​5. "Ohhhh, yeah!" -- Randy "Macho Man" Savage

4. "Whatcha gonna do, brother, when Hulkamania runs wild on you?" -- Hulk Hogan

3. "WOOOO!" -- Ric Flair

2. "And that's the bottom line because Stone Cold said so!" -- Stone Cold Steve Austin

1. "If ya smelllll ... what the Rock ... is cookin!" -- The Rock