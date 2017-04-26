Extra Mustard

WWE’s Dean Ambrose and Renee Young got married at 1 a.m. by a pastor from Yelp

It’s no wonder Dean Ambrose and Renee Young’s wedding came as a surprise to WWE fans. It was a surprise to them, too. 

Renee explained to E! News that the couple got a marriage license on the spur of the moment but didn’t plan a wedding ceremony because they wanted to do it spontaneously. It doesn’t get much more spontaneous than what they ended up doing. 

“We were going to bed!” Renee explained to E!. “We were going to bed and he like busted out the ring and we were like, 'Oh man I guess we should do this now.' So we ended up going on Yelp and we found a 24-hour pastor to come to our backyard. It was so handy and his name was Pastor Pete and he lived around the corner from us, so he was there. They were very concerned by the way because it was 1 o'clock in the morning, so technically it was Sunday and they were very concerned about us calling, they were like, 'Is everything OK? Have you guys been drinking? What's happening?' We're like, 'It's fine, you can come down.' So we had to get a witness and we called and woke up a friend of ours and got it done.”

(They live in Las Vegas, obviously.)

The wedding was in the wee hours of April 9 and fans noticed Ambrose’s makeshift wedding ring (a hairband) the next night on Raw

Young said she was “surprised” people noticed so quickly and quickly confirmed the speculation.

