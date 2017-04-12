How Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became a superstar

While John Cena and Nikki Bella grabbed headlines everywhere for their WrestleMania engagement a couple of weeks ago, it appears congratulations are in order for two other WWE superstars.

This guy 😍😍 A post shared by Renee Young (@reneeyoungwwe) on Apr 1, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

Some Monday Night Raw viewers noticed this week that Dean Ambrose, who just joined the show after coming over from SmackDown Live in the WWE's "Shake Up" storyline, and Renee Young, who is still a SmackDown Live reporter/interviewer, were each wearing wedding rings.

Did Dean Ambrose & Rene Young Ge Married? Ambrose Looked To Me Wearing A Wedding Ring Tonight On #RAW pic.twitter.com/dfb9nh0Kkp — Pro Wrestling Ultd (@pwunlimited) April 11, 2017

@velenatweets Is that what I think I see?!?! An engagement ring on Renee Young? pic.twitter.com/JYCSQWcDv2 — Nick (@MegaNickster007) April 12, 2017

Then, on Tuesday night, Kevin Owens alluded to the marriage during Talking Smack, which led to some awkwardness between him and Young.

Of course, this became a thing on social media, especially since Young and Ambrose have been dating for more than three years. Young addressed the speculation early Wednesday morning with what appears to be confirmation that she and Ambrose did in fact tie the knot.

Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love ☺️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 12, 2017

Coincidentally, you can see Young and Ambrose on E!'s Total Divas. Episode 2 of the newest season airs Wednesday night at 9 p.m.