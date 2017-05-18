Extra Mustard

George W. Bush videobombing a reporter is the last thing you’d expect during a Rangers game

Dan Gartland
Thursday May 18th, 2017

Buckle up, folks, we’re about to get political here. A Republican president is in the news for trying to hinder the free press. 

Nah, just kidding. George W. Bush was just having a little fun at the Rangers game.

Bush used to be a co-owner of the team and still shows up to games all the time. When he was walking back to his seat during Emily Jones’s live report, Bush couldn’t help himself. 

Jones, ever the professional, didn’t let W’s chicanery distract her.

Your turn, Obama. 

