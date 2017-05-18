George W. Bush videobombing a reporter is the last thing you’d expect during a Rangers game
Buckle up, folks, we’re about to get political here. A Republican president is in the news for trying to hinder the free press.
Nah, just kidding. George W. Bush was just having a little fun at the Rangers game.
Bush used to be a co-owner of the team and still shows up to games all the time. When he was walking back to his seat during Emily Jones’s live report, Bush couldn’t help himself.
A Presidential Photobomb!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 18, 2017
President George W Bush photobombs @EmilyJonesMcCoy! (via @FOXSportsSW) pic.twitter.com/K9KraGQhJ7
Jones, ever the professional, didn’t let W’s chicanery distract her.
My most favorite photo bomb ever! https://t.co/RUyKrjeT3z— Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) May 18, 2017
Your turn, Obama.