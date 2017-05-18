Extra Mustard

Jaguars’ Malik Jackson pays to find loving homes for 181 pets

Dan Gartland
Thursday May 18th, 2017

The latest trend in the NFL is a very good one—paying to help find homes for pets in animal shelters. 

Eagles receiver Torrey Smith did it at a shelter in Baltimore, paying the adoption fees for 46 animals, and Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson came through to pay 181 adoption fees at the Jacksonville Humane Society. 

The day after Smith made his donation, Jackson was at an adoption event in Jacksonville as hundreds of prospective pet owners came by to take advantage of Jackson’s generosity. 

Jackson covered all the adoption fees for the two-event, which ended up finding homes for 181 pets, including a dog with arthritis and a cat with an immune deficiency. 

