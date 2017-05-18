It's never too early for a 2018 NFL mock draft

The latest trend in the NFL is a very good one—paying to help find homes for pets in animal shelters.

Eagles receiver Torrey Smith did it at a shelter in Baltimore, paying the adoption fees for 46 animals, and Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson came through to pay 181 adoption fees at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

The day after Smith made his donation, Jackson was at an adoption event in Jacksonville as hundreds of prospective pet owners came by to take advantage of Jackson’s generosity.

Thank you to @jaxhumane for allowing me to sponsors their adoption event today and thank you to everyone who came out to adopt one of these wonderful animals. They deserve a safe place #petadoption #duuval #blessed #😺🐶 A post shared by Malik Jackson (@themalikjackson) on May 7, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Jackson covered all the adoption fees for the two-event, which ended up finding homes for 181 pets, including a dog with arthritis and a cat with an immune deficiency.

[via Shutdown Corner]