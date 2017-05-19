Curtis Compton, AP

Michael Vick joins flag football league

Michael Vick told SI in January that his playing days are over but he'd like to stay around the game through broadcasting or coaching. Turns out he'd also like to join a professional flag football league that debuts next month. Will the 37-year-old toy with defenses like his legendary overtime run against the Vikings?

'It's probably the thing I do best'

Kevin from The Office is raising money for Make-A-Wish by selling chili apparel and mugs in honor of one of the best scenes in TV history.

Preds finally lose at home

For the first time this postseason, the Predators lost a home game, losing to the Ducks in a thrilling game that saw Nashville erase a two-goal deficit before falling in overtime.

Was Gronk worth a 5th-Rounder? Nah

You forget that the Patriots traded up two spots to select Rob Gronkowski in 2010 NFL draft, only giving up a fifth-rounder to do so. Chris Burke compiled an awesome list of the best draft trades for every AFC team.

I'll take all 181

Jaguars' defensive lineman Malik Jackson paid the adoption fees for 181 pets to find new homes. And here's an appropriate gallery of Lindsey Vonn and her pooch and other athletes with their dogs.

Must-Watch TV

Stephen A Smith and Ted Nugent arguing on Fox right now pic.twitter.com/jzsk4bQR7l — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) May 18, 2017

Some people have A LOT of money

Basquiat painting sells for $110 million, becoming the most expensive work by a U.S. artist https://t.co/DunS7t8o4p — TIME (@TIME) May 19, 2017

This looks like pure hell

You can't press snooze on this alarm clock pic.twitter.com/A5D1MI2Ufu — Mashable (@mashable) May 19, 2017

Don't worry Dayton, plenty of time to catch up

Total players sent to the NFL over the past 5 years by school pic.twitter.com/zhyZzhK4Nw — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 18, 2017

Odds and Ends

Kristine Leahy said she's been receiving death threats since her confrontation with LaVar Ball in which he told her to "stay in your lane" ... Rain has pushed back opening of Chargers' and Rams' stadium until 2020 ... Lamar Jackson isn't No. 1: Ranking all 130 starting QBs in college football (kidding) ... Predicting Madden cover players for 2025-2030 ... Dion Waiters posted an adorable video of his three-year-old son scoring a soccer goal and his girl teammate badly wanting a hug from him ... Researchers are claiming dinosaurs could've survived had the asteroid hit earth less than a minute later ... 25 insane tree houses that you must build this summer.

Where's the bat flip?

Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman crushes an opposite-field dinger for his first career HR pic.twitter.com/m6FSiEL36v — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 19, 2017

Huge day for swimsuit hopefuls

Tomorrow we finally get to meet our 35 finalists in person! #SISwimSearch pic.twitter.com/NQ2GrNcibj — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 18, 2017

Happy's Putt

If you didn't think of Happy Gilmore while watching this mini-golf putt, there's something wrong with you.

