The stadium in Los Angeles slated to host the Rams and Chargers will not open until 2020, the stadium’s developers announced Thursday.

Construction began in November and facility was originally expected to be ready for the 2019 season but an unusually rainy winter led to unexpected construction delays. The stadium’s developers have pushed back the expected opening date to summer 2020, a date that “gives us flexibility to accommodate any additional delays that may arise.”

The builders have dug out the 90-foot-deep stadium bowl and set the foundation for the bowl and its roof. The heavy rains over the winter left the bottom of the bowl filled with 12 to 15 feet of water at times, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Construction on Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park is expected to cost $2.6 billion and will be financed entirely by private funding.

The Chargers will play at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, the home of the LA Galaxy soccer team, until the new stadium is built. The Rams exercised an option in their lease to play at the Los Angeles Coliseum through 2019.