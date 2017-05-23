Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Wooo! Ric Flair rips Lavar Ball

3:18 | NBA
LaVar Ball: Is the media to blame for controversial comments?
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Everyone is sick of hearing about Lavar Ball, but when The Nature Boy weighs in, you have to pay attention. Ric Flair, appeared Tuesday on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football and took aim at Lonzo's  blowhard father. 

"He told Stephen A. [Smith], 'I'm undefeated.' That's only because he hasn't run into me," Flair said.

The 68-year-old wrestling legend added, "The kid is absolutely phenomenal, but he's putting him in a very uncomfortable position. Now, I've lived vicariously through my daughter a few times. I'm guilty of it, but come on. I think he puts him in a very difficult position with a lot of pressure on him.

When the man who refers to himself as a "Rolex wearin', diamond-ring wearin', kiss stealin', wheelin' dealin' limousine ridin', jet flyin', son of a gun" thinks you're arrogant, there is a serious problem.

2. The long ball is so passè.

3. Draymond Green had one of the greatest flops in NBA history last night.

4. The Cavaliers are now a 15-point favorite against the Celtics in Game 4 tonight. They were favored by 17 when they collapsed in Game 3 on Sunday, which led to one lucky gambler winning $17,000. LeBron seems ready for action.

5. I know it's not rational, but this irritates me so much.

 

My #MCM

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

6. One of the secret's to the Cubs' success last season in ending their World Series drought: A round clubhouse.

7. Thunder center Enes Kanter has written a powerful first-person account for the Player's Tribune of what he went through over the weekend when Turkey revoked his passport.

8. Jerry Seinfeld reveals his three go-to Seinfeld episodes in a new GQ interview.

9. THE DAILY ROCK: Some of you may not know this, but after Monday Night Raw goes off the air, the show keeps going. Here's vintage Rock doing what he does best with Shane McMahon in 2000.

