I’ve watched this clip of Steve Souza dozens of times and I still can’t make heads or tails of it. Is he joking? Did he think he really had a chance at the ball? Did he just trip?

If you thought the case of the stolen $35,000 obstacle course was interesting, this even crazier. Four guys robbed a Brooklyn jewelry store by disguising themselves as construction workers and made off with $750,000 worth of cash and jewels.

A 19-year-old in Nebraska drove through some wet concrete and might have to pay $10,000 to fix it.

You may have noticed that the headline says “Saturday” and not “Weekend.” That’s because we’re bringing you a double dose of Clicks this holiday weekend. Be sure to check back tomorrow for Andrew Doughty’s Sunday Clicks.

The Red Sox are holding a marathon later this season inside the stadium. It’ll take 112 laps around the warning track.

This is real

This solution to airplane overhead bins is so simple I can’t believe no one’s thought of it before. ... I’m still crying laughing over this guy deciding between elite soccer and a career in porn. ... This is an interesting piece on how hard it is to recognize someone is drowning. ... A good new meme. ... David Lynch’s breakdown is a must read for any Twin Peaks fans out there.

That guy from the AND1 Mixtape Tour still has it.

