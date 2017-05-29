Extra Mustard

It sure looks like ESPN Photoshopped Tiger Woods' hairdo on mugshot

0:34 | Tour & News
Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Well, this is certainly a hair-raising issue.

Thanks to eagle-eyed Twitter users, it seems that ESPN decided to clean up Tiger Woods' mugshot, which was released Monday afternoon after the golfer was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

If you zoom in on Tiger's mughsot, this is what his 'do looked like.

Clearly, that was altered in the photo that appeared on ESPN.

We can't wait to hear the Worldwide Leader's reason for giving Tiger a makeover.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters