It sure looks like ESPN Photoshopped Tiger Woods' hairdo on mugshot

Well, this is certainly a hair-raising issue.

Thanks to eagle-eyed Twitter users, it seems that ESPN decided to clean up Tiger Woods' mugshot, which was released Monday afternoon after the golfer was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

SportsCenter photoshopped Tiger's mug 😂 pic.twitter.com/UDxMJTbPxt — Jordan Ramirez (@JRAM_91) May 29, 2017

On a scale of 1 to Nick Nolte, I'd say this mug shot is an 8. Unless you are looking at the Photoshopped @SportsCenter version. pic.twitter.com/ZqeFUcLW7M — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) May 29, 2017

If you zoom in on Tiger's mughsot, this is what his 'do looked like.

Clearly, that was altered in the photo that appeared on ESPN.

We can't wait to hear the Worldwide Leader's reason for giving Tiger a makeover.