Bryce Harper vs. Hunter Strickland: Who's more in the wrong?

Bryce Harper is still getting ribbed about his horrible helmet throw at Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland on Monday.

After the reliever plunked the Nats slugger, Harper flung his helmet toward Strickland in a fit of rage. The helmet, however did not go anywhere near the hurler.

Twitter let Harper know his heave was embarrassing, but one former Major Leaguer expressed sympathy.

Long-time Texas Rangers infielder Michael Young offered this important advice to Harper and all future helmet throwers.

I've arm sided my helmet in the tunnel many a time. Gotta chuck it by the ear flap, not the bill. More velo, more accuracy. — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) May 30, 2017

Harper certainly could've used Young's advice based before the brawl, but we're sure he'll remember from now on that it's "ear flap, not bill."