Extra Mustard

Joel Embiid wasn’t allowed to play in this soccer game, so he just stood in the goal and watched

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Here’s a sentence that will terrify Sixers fans: Joel Embiid played in a soccer game. Don’t worry, though. It looks like he just stood around. 

Embiid, a Real Madrid superfan, is in Cardiff this weekend to catch the Champions League final against Juventus. On Friday, he participated in an all-star game with a few aging soccer legends.

When Embiid was first connected to the event, the Sixers clarified that he wouldn’t actually be playing in the game, due to the torn meniscus that ended his season early. 

Sixers brass must have been pretty frightened, then, when they saw this photo.

Getty Images

But don’t worry, Embiid expended as little energy as possible. Standing in the net like this is probably safer than walking to the fridge. 

Carmelo Anthony was also there, and as much as Phil Jackson probably wanted Melo to tear his ACL so he could void his contract, the Knicks star wore jeans and just observed. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters