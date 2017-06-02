Extra Mustard

Penguins fans get free Stanley Cup tickets from mystery man who texted the wrong number

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Any hockey fan will to tell you how important luck is—sometimes, the puck doesn’t end up in the back of the net without a little blind chance. But what happened to two Penguins fans this week is luckier than even the flukiest goal. 

Amy and Mike Santora got to go to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh on Wednesday because some guy sent Amy a text by mistake offering them free tickets to the game. 

When Amy called to see if he was for real, the mystery man said he was actually trying to give four tickets to a woman named Julianne. But when Julianne only decided to use two of the tickets, the guy called Amy back and offered her the other two. 

The Santoras, of course, thought it was too good to be true, but decided to drive down to the arena anyway and see if they could get their tickets. The backup plan was to set up shop outside the rink and watch on the big screen. 

Amy and Mike didn’t need a Plan B, though. They picked up their tickets at the will call window and found themselves sitting right behind the goal. The tickets were $329 a piece but they didn’t pay a dime. 

They still don’t know who the generous stranger is, but Amy had a message in case he’s listening: “Whoever you are, thank you.”

