After bar fight, everyone wants to see Rex and Rob Ryan in the WWE

As you know by know, Rex and Rob Ryan got into a little bar scuffle while enjoying a Sunday afternoon in Nashville.

The physicality shown in the meleé combined with the blustery, blowhard attitude of each brother led to many people on Twitter making the same point: The duo would make a great WWE tag team.

Rex and Rob Ryan walk into a bar... pic.twitter.com/cn88JSVqef — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) June 5, 2017

Kane and the Undertaker vs. Rex and Rob Ryan would have been an A+ WWE main event. — Tom Barrabi (@TBarrabi) June 5, 2017

The "Fist-Flying" Ryan Brothers -- WWE World Tag Team Champions — Barry Hirstius (@BarryHirstius) June 5, 2017

This is great. They look like an old-school 80's WWF tag team. "The Ryan Brothers!" #Preds https://t.co/QTga8GAKn3 — Rob Shrum (@RobShrum) June 4, 2017

How has @VinceMcMahon not signed Rex and Rob Ryan yet? — Danny Picard (@DannyPicard) June 5, 2017

Rob and Rex Ryan should be in Wrestlemania next year for the tag titles — Brett Bodner (@brettbodner) June 5, 2017

Rex and Rob Ryan for the tag team belts at Summerslam 🙏 — brendan (@brendan1219) June 5, 2017

Rex and Rob Ryan are going to make a great @WWE tag team duo one day pic.twitter.com/jyTYqq1Unb — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) June 5, 2017

This awesome...the Ryan brothers need to take their act to the @WWE! Drink beer & fight, just like @steveaustinBSR! https://t.co/KyLNMzd0jd — Tyler Riordan (@MrSportsTake) June 5, 2017

Rex and Rob Ryan are going to make a great @WWE tag team duo one day pic.twitter.com/jyTYqq1Unb — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) June 5, 2017

Rob and Rex Ryan.... your NEW WWE tag team champions!!



pic.twitter.com/jzEpnFBXel — Dee (@radeeo) June 5, 2017

How do we get the Ryan brothers in a tag team @WWE match? https://t.co/6NC4qRGjzl — John Hayes (@johnP_hayes) June 5, 2017

WWE next for the Ryan brothers https://t.co/RFvgqWG1PY — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) June 5, 2017

Is there any doubt the Ryan Brothers would accept an offer to do something in the WWE? Neither coach is in the NFL right now. Rob is unemployed at the moment and Rex has been relegated to ESPN. This can happen in time for SummerSlam this year. Vince McMahon, the ball is in your court.