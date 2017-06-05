Extra Mustard

After bar fight, everyone wants to see Rex and Rob Ryan in the WWE

Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

As you know by know, Rex and Rob Ryan got into a little bar scuffle while enjoying a Sunday afternoon in Nashville.

The physicality shown in the meleé combined with the blustery, blowhard attitude of each brother led to many people on Twitter making the same point: The duo would make a great WWE tag team.

Is there any doubt the Ryan Brothers would accept an offer to do something in the WWE? Neither coach is in the NFL right now. Rob is unemployed at the moment and Rex has been relegated to ESPN. This can happen in time for SummerSlam this year. Vince McMahon, the ball is in your court.

