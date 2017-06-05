NFL

Rex, Rob Ryan involved in scuffle at Nashville bar

NFL
The NFL Salary Cap Explained
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan and his brother Rob, a former NFL defensive coordinator seem like they had a little fun this weekend in Nashville, as the Stanley Cup Final hit the country music capital of the world.

On Saturday, the Ryans smashed a Pittsburgh Penguins car with a sledgehammer in honor of "Smashville," the new nickname for the town of Nashville, before their Game 3 victory over Pittsburgh.

The next day, the twin brothers are seen in a Snapchat video involved in what seems to be a little scuffle at a Nashville bar called the Margaritaville Restaurant.

In one video, Rob Ryan's hand is around a person's throat and in another video, Rex Ryan appears to break up the altercation

Rex Ryan was hired by ESPN this offseason to serve as an NFL analyst after being fired by the Buffalo Bills at the end of last season.

