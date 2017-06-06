Extra Mustard

Brewers prospect used to play HORSE against Randy Savage every day—and never won

Tuesday June 6th, 2017

For the past year, Brewers prospect Brett Phillips has been known as “that guy with the really freaky laugh.” Now that’s debuted in the major leagues, he has a new claim to fame—the guy who used to play HORSE against Randy Savage. 

When Phillips was called up by Milwaukee on Monday, he regaled the media with his tale of when “Macho Man” Randy Savage used to challenge him to HORSE after school.

“It’s a funny story,” Phillips said, according to MLB.com. “Macho Man was my neighbor from seventh until 11th grade before he passed away. Every day, he’d see me riding my bike home from school and he’d call me over to play basketball. You would think one of the days, one of the games, he would let up on me, but that was not the case. I got beat every time. You know how kids are always like ‘one more game, one more game’? No, he was the one saying ‘one more game, we’re going again’ and I’d be exhausted.”

He really never won a single game? Phillips definitely should have dressed up like Hulk Hogan to get under Savage’s skin. 

Phillips also does a pretty spot-on Macho Man impression, which you should definitely click through to watch here

