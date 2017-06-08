J.R. Smith tweets, deletes a 'Cavs in 7' prediction

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Wednesday night was a rough one for the Cavaliers, who blew a fourth-quarter lead in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and are now in a 3–0 hole against the Warriors. But that seemingly doesn't matter to J.R. Smith, who (apparently) jumped right on Twitter after the game to predict the upset of a lifetime.

JR Smith has deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/bI1hRSXaV4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2017

Smith deleted the tweet not too long afterward and claimed he was hacked, but we all know the real reason he wiped it: He can see into the future, and he doesn't want to blow up his own spot.

Draymond Green is proud of Kyle Korver for dunking

Kyle Korver’s dunk had millions of NBA fans smiling…



Including Draymond Green: https://t.co/oWiLpeup0c pic.twitter.com/BeBLMVpJYc — Ball Don't Lie (@YahooBDL) June 8, 2017

Korver ain't much for throwing down, so shouts to Draymond for recognizing when a magical thing just happened.

Draymond Green's mom has some questions

I wonder will this be DISCUSSED! Is that NATURAL? @NBA https://t.co/xBG5Cd421G — GreenMile (@BabersGreen) June 8, 2017

A year after Draymond's infamous Finals crotch kick, his mom wants to know why LeBron James getting up in Andre Iguodala's business isn't getting the same scrutiny.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Courtesy of Alissa Arden Courtesy of Alissa Arden Courtesy of Alissa Arden Courtesy of Alissa Arden @alissaarden/Instagram @alissaarden/Instagram Courtesy of Alissa Arden @alissaarden/Instagram @alissaarden/Instagram Courtesy of Alissa Arden @alissaarden/Instagram Courtesy of Alissa Arden Courtesy of Alissa Arden @alissaarden/Instagram @alissaarden/Instagram @alissaarden/Instagram Courtesy of Alissa Arden @alissaarden/Instagram Courtesy of Alissa Arden @alissaarden/Instagram Alissa Arden: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 20 Close expandIcon 1 20 Close

Alissa Arden is a 22-year-old Texan girl, which probably explains why Carl from Dallas requested her. She's today's LLOD. (Click here for a full-size gallery.)

Steph Curry's squat on the court looked a little weird

Was he secretly trying to tell us what he thinks of the Cavs and this series?

People started showing up for the James Comey hearing at 4:15 a.m.

The line outside the Comey hearing... the first person in line tells me she got here at 4:15am pic.twitter.com/ZpPrDgJmFD — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 8, 2017

Proving sneakerheads and Duke students aren't the only ones willing to wait in line forever.

The Oakland A's and Wendy's started beefing on Twitter for some reason

One thing we have in common: we both give people runs. — #Voteland 5 x Daily (@Athletics) June 7, 2017

Yeah, I don't know either, but there are some half-decent shots in this one.

Max Scherzer has some obscene things to say

The Nationals' ace got caught on the mound lighting up ... well, no one in particular.

Usher and Ric Flair, the tag team that you never knew you wanted

Meet the man who trained for a year to hit a big league home run

That would be our own Michael McKnight, who documented his quest to go deep in an MLB ballpark.

Wesley Snipes dragged this poor Twitter rando to hell

Don't come at Blade with that tax evasion stuff, guys, because it will not go well for you.

Go yell at this Vulture list of all 213 Beatles songs, ranked

There are some real doozies in this one and some totally unwarranted trashing of the White Album.

This very good dog with cancer is living its best life

Dog with cancer has bucket list, gets married » https://t.co/5Xsh2FcDSw pic.twitter.com/PQQCH2VyCA — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) June 8, 2017

If anyone needs me, I'll be sobbing in the corner.

Check out these special Lululemon Father's Day gift packages

Nothing at Lululemon ever goes on “sale,” but we have an exclusive deal on some Lululemon Father’s Day packages for men, including the Pick Up The Pace Package, featuring the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve and Pace Breaker Short, and more. If you’re unsure about Lululemon clothes for guys, we can assure you they are great. Don’t worry.

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.