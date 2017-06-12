Japanese mascot does, uhhh... something

Here is one thing I can say for certain about the following video: it took place at Sunday’s game between the Chiba Lotte Marines and Tokyo Yakult Swallows. Everything else happening—and I mean every last thing—is a damn mystery to me.

The team tweeted later that the fish was assuming its “third form,” which frankly begs more questions than it answers.

Again, in case you missed it, here is the fish’s spine jumping out through its mouth.

This was apparently not some form of ritual suicide, though? The spine was able to rejoin the rest of the body and jog off the field? And the fans loved it?

I don’t know, man. The Swallows won the game 9–6.

[via MLB.com]