1. The Warriors won the NBA title last night, but the only thing the series accomplished was elevating LeBron James to an even higher level. The way Golden State plays basketball is enormously impressive. They are completely unstoppable. They scored 116 points in the one game they lost. However, adding Kevin Durant to that stacked team and then winning championship isn't all that impressive. It was just a shoulder shrug.

What truly amazed over the five games was how LeBron James kept his ragtag team in the last three games of the series. James finished last night with 41 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. He was the first player in history to average a triple-double for in the NBA Finals (33.6 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists). He was also the first player in history to lead both teams in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks in any playoff series ever. Ever. More telling was that anytime James went to the bench for a very brief time during this series, the Warriors would go on a big run. Outside of Kyrie Irving, barely had any help. The Cavaliers got seven points from their bench last night. SEVEN. I know the detractors will put the blame on the James because he's the de facto GM, but this is not about front office skills. This is about what takes place for 48 minutes on the basketball court. Durant is a great player who got his ring and did nothing wrong to get it. Again, shoulder shrug. But even in defeat, the NBA Finals were still LeBron James' show.

Enough blabbing by me. Just read what Kyrie Irving had to say about The King.

Kyrie Irving gave a terrific quote about witnessing LeBron James' greatness firsthand over the years and what he's learned from @KingJames: pic.twitter.com/KKyL6EBbT5 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 13, 2017

2. Enjoy all the Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James and Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate while you can, because things are going to shift bigtime when the story about the entire Warriors organization skipping the traditional White House visit gets confirmed.

NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) June 13, 2017

3. The Warriors are -150 to win the NBA title again next season.

4. I like the aggressiveness here. Former Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason was not happy that someone would question whether recent acquisition, Jeremy Maclin, is the best wide out in Ravens history.

Instant Debate: Jeremy Maclin the best Ravens WR ever for Joe Flacco?https://t.co/XdDRxfGkBO pic.twitter.com/b29tJX3BRy — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 12, 2017

Why is this even a debate??? Numbers don't lie! I can't get respect even though the numbers say different. Smh lol https://t.co/bpdfTWpieX — Derrick Mason (@deemason85) June 13, 2017

5. In yesterday's Traina Thoughts, I told you that Aaron Judge was winning over the Yankees haters. Right on cue, the slugger bashed a two-run homer in the 8th inning last night to snap a 3-3 tie against the Angels. This is what the crowd reaction looked like in Anaheim.

6️⃣ straight. Thanks for staying up late with us, Yankees fans! A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

6. A WWE romance is reportedly leading to a divorce and tabloid fodder.

8. THE DAILY ROCK: Let's go back 17 years to a hilarious verbal battle between The Rock and Edge and Christian.

