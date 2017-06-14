In the age of smartphones, tablets and other gadgets, it's easy to forget the novelty of a landline in the shape of a football (or sneaker!). Imitation is the greatest form of flattery, and we couldn't be more proud to share Howler's revival of the ball-shaped telephone popularized by SI in the late 80s and early 90s.

"It's cool because it's a phone, but it's also a soccer ball," comedian Will Arnett exclaimed. "So it feels like I'm in Europe or something."

The landmark product comes equipped with familiar features like mute, redial and mode. It even plugs in to your standard telephone jack. While SI may no longer offer this once-in-a-generation, Howler is picking up where we left off.

"It's about time soccer got its own phone," former U.S. men's national team player Alexi Lalas said.

Truly, a revelation.