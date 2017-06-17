Extra Mustard

Weekend Hot Clicks: Gal Gadot; Jon Rahm loses his mind at U.S. Open

icon
Andrew Doughty
an hour ago

Erin Erin Hills Y'all

Ross Kinnaird/Getty

Jon Rahm lost his mind during the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday, having a tantrum that included throwing clubs and a poor rake. Irritated that the historically impossible U.S. Open has been too easy this year? Players know it's about to get a whole lot tougher over the weekend. And here's an updated leaderboard Also, some very somber news from Wisconsin: A 94-year-old spectator died during the second round.

'Tis the season

For non-stop NBA Draft chatter. In Chris Johnson's latest mock draft, he wonders if the Sixers could take Lauri Markkanen at No. 3. Here are five ways the draft could play out amid the Celtics-Sixers trade rumors, and five players who could be traded on draft night.

Kaminsky 1, NCAA 0

Frank Kaminsky continues to be the champion of the world. This time, the Hornets' big man skewered the NCAA over their hypocrisy.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: @gal_gadot/Instagram
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot :: Getty Images
Gal Gadot: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 17
Close
expandIcon
1 17
Close

Your mid-June Weekend LLOD is Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Samardzija went DEEP

Jeff Samardzija hit the farthest home run in the Statcast era on Friday night: 446 feet.

'A' for effort

As Jon Tayler points out, while MLB's Nickname Weekend is a good idea, the sport has such few great player nicknames. Here are the 50 all-time best nicknames in baseball history.

Yes. All of this.

Gilbert is fussy

I wanna go to the Faroe Islands

Beach season

Odds and Ends

Lane Kiffin is still pissed off about his USC tenure ... Brock Osweiler looks like a legit factor in the Browns' QB competition, not just a salary dump ... Nike is selling a special two-pack of sneakers to celebrate Jordan's first pro contract ... The top NFL QBs under the age of 25 ... NBA Social Rankings: LeBron is still king ... Jamie Foxx did a hilariously accurate LeBron impression ... Twins celebrate Prince by giving away crazy Purple Rain umbrellas.

Shaq, man of many talents

 
I don't wanna do this anymore #thisismyjam #classic @badgalriri #shaqpianoskillz #listeneveryday A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

Here comes the BOOM

Father's Day assist from Jared Allen

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters