Erin Erin Hills Y'all

Ross Kinnaird/Getty

Jon Rahm lost his mind during the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday, having a tantrum that included throwing clubs and a poor rake. Irritated that the historically impossible U.S. Open has been too easy this year? Players know it's about to get a whole lot tougher over the weekend. And here's an updated leaderboard Also, some very somber news from Wisconsin: A 94-year-old spectator died during the second round.

'Tis the season

For non-stop NBA Draft chatter. In Chris Johnson's latest mock draft, he wonders if the Sixers could take Lauri Markkanen at No. 3. Here are five ways the draft could play out amid the Celtics-Sixers trade rumors, and five players who could be traded on draft night.

Kaminsky 1, NCAA 0

Frank Kaminsky continues to be the champion of the world. This time, the Hornets' big man skewered the NCAA over their hypocrisy.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Gal Gadot: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 17 Close expandIcon 1 17 Close

Your mid-June Weekend LLOD is Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Samardzija went DEEP

Jeff Samardzija hit the farthest home run in the Statcast era on Friday night: 446 feet.

'A' for effort

As Jon Tayler points out, while MLB's Nickname Weekend is a good idea, the sport has such few great player nicknames. Here are the 50 all-time best nicknames in baseball history.

Yes. All of this.

This 5-year-old boy has had 3 heart surgeries in his short life. Watch his incredible reaction as he finds out he's leaving the hospital. pic.twitter.com/DKcrz9LsP3 — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2017

Gilbert is fussy

Gilbert Arenas went OFF on Instagram about why LeBron James has never played on a super team and why Kevin Durant's Warriors are one. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/ldAy88hgnF — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 17, 2017

I wanna go to the Faroe Islands

At the edge of the Earth. Thrilled to be at Faroe Islands again in August guiding photography workshop here. Join this epic destination tour at Danielkordan.com (link in bio) #faroe #faroeIslands #Atlantic A post shared by Daniel Kordan (@danielkordan) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:29am PDT

Beach season

Odds and Ends

Lane Kiffin is still pissed off about his USC tenure ... Brock Osweiler looks like a legit factor in the Browns' QB competition, not just a salary dump ... Nike is selling a special two-pack of sneakers to celebrate Jordan's first pro contract ... The top NFL QBs under the age of 25 ... NBA Social Rankings: LeBron is still king ... Jamie Foxx did a hilariously accurate LeBron impression ... Twins celebrate Prince by giving away crazy Purple Rain umbrellas.

Shaq, man of many talents

Here comes the BOOM

Father's Day assist from Jared Allen

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.