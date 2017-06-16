Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, the takes fly, Kevin Durant returns to Twitter and LeBron and Draymond have perhaps the back-and-forth of the season. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. LeBron James

If you’ve landed here, you probably know about the fun feud that LeBron and Draymond Green had on Twitter. If you don’t, you can get a brief recap here. Anyway, Bron not only won the exchange (less is more), but he clearly won the week because HE EMBRACED THE BALD! He (basically) shaved his head, putting an end to the ridiculous years-long game he played to convince us all he had hair.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

His “That’s what she said” at Draymond was also basically the only response he really needed to his “Quickie” shirt.

.... That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Sorry, Dray, you can’t out-petty the Petty King.

2. Draymond Green

The aforementioned Mr. Green, along with his T-shirt, roasted LeBron over his new hair(less) ‘do.

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

This was very funny, but what Dray is missing is that LeBron going bald is actually a good thing. Gonna give him superpowers or something.

3. Kevin Durant

The best story online this week was not this fun little feud, it was Kevin Durant returning to Twitter! You know, this guy:

I'm watching the History channel in the club and I'm wondering how do these people kno what's goin on on the sun..ain't nobody ever been — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 31, 2010

Anyway, it seems like he’s re-embraced twitter. He clarified his take on Kyrie and AI:

I was talkin about specific skill when I shot off the kyrie and AI thing.I think Kyries handle is a little better. Thats a legit take right? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 15, 2017

And then he argued with a bunch of fans about it before roasting this one dude:

we didn't lose though 😂😂😂😂 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 15, 2017

4. Stephen Curry

Another one.

5. Damian Lillard

Yet another NBA player coming with a strong take this week. He’s not wrong at all!

6. Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson on Warriors title: 'I wanted Durant to feel what I never got a chance to feel...LeBron's gonna win some more.' (📹: @big3) pic.twitter.com/NW2eQzgz6I — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2017

I don’t really think it’s cool at all that Allen Iverson was rooting for the Warriors, but I respect it. Also, he seems supremely confident LeBron will win another title, which some are skeptical about. This was a pretty fresh take and it caught the ears of many NBA fans.

7. Metta World Peace

I love basketball — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) June 10, 2017

8. Jeopardy!

They thought by sneaking this in minutes before a Finals game that we wouldn’t see. Ohhhh, we did.

9. Mike Bibby

This is quite possibly the greatest example of “better late than never.” Fifteen freaking years this guy’s been working on this autograph.

10. Isaiah Thomas