  • This week's NBA social rankings were hijacked by the LeBron James and Draymond Green fued that took over Twitter.
Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, the takes fly, Kevin Durant returns to Twitter and LeBron and Draymond have perhaps the back-and-forth of the season. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. LeBron James

If you’ve landed here, you probably know about the fun feud that LeBron and Draymond Green had on Twitter. If you don’t, you can get a brief recap here. Anyway, Bron not only won the exchange (less is more), but he clearly won the week because HE EMBRACED THE BALD! He (basically) shaved his head, putting an end to the ridiculous years-long game he played to convince us all he had hair.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

His “That’s what she said” at Draymond was also basically the only response he really needed to his “Quickie” shirt.

.... That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Sorry, Dray, you can’t out-petty the Petty King.

2. Draymond Green

The aforementioned Mr. Green, along with his T-shirt, roasted LeBron over his new hair(less) ‘do.

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames

A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on

This was very funny, but what Dray is missing is that LeBron going bald is actually a good thing. Gonna give him superpowers or something.

3. Kevin Durant

The best story online this week was not this fun little feud, it was Kevin Durant returning to Twitter! You know, this guy:

Anyway, it seems like he’s re-embraced twitter. He clarified his take on Kyrie and AI:

And then he argued with a bunch of fans about it before roasting this one dude:

4. Stephen Curry

Another one.

5. Damian Lillard

Yet another NBA player coming with a strong take this week. He’s not wrong at all!

6. Allen Iverson

I don’t really think it’s cool at all that Allen Iverson was rooting for the Warriors, but I respect it. Also, he seems supremely confident LeBron will win another title, which some are skeptical about. This was a pretty fresh take and it caught the ears of many NBA fans.

7. Metta World Peace

8. Jeopardy!

They thought by sneaking this in minutes before a Finals game that we wouldn’t see. Ohhhh, we did.

9. Mike Bibby

I sent Mike Bibby a fan letter 15 years ago when postage was only 34¢. He replied this week, better late than never! from nba

 

This is quite possibly the greatest example of “better late than never.” Fifteen freaking years this guy’s been working on this autograph.

10. Isaiah Thomas

 

