1. We should all bow down to Dwyane Wade today. After picking up his $23.8 million option to remain with the Bulls for the 2017-18 season Tuesday, Wade spared us the litany of BS answers usually given by athletes when they agree to a deal. There was no, "I want to win a ring." There was no, "I love the city of Chicago." There was no, "This is the best fit for my talents." There was no, "I'm loyal to this organization." Wade made it clear it was about one thing and one thing only -- cash:

Asked Dwyane Wade tonight why he opted in with Chicago for 2017-18: "24 million reasons." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

As if that wasn't enough, Wade didn't sugarcoat his feelings on only being paid $23.8 million for one season.

18.3 points a game in 29mins on 43% shooting at 35 years old. if I'm 25 with the same numbers I'm getting 150 million 😂 #Fading #petty — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 21, 2017

We'd like to send a message to every single athlete out there: Take a lesson from Wade and give us honesty instead of sound bites.

2. Speaking of honesty, TrailBlazers guard Evan Turner offered one hell of a thought on the possibility of Knicks President Phil Jackson trading Kristaps Porzingis.

Question: if you were in Phil Jackson's shoes and Ms. Buss said that she would get back w/ u if u trade Porzingas to the lakers, would u? — Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 21, 2017

3. Yes. Yes, you can bet on the upcoming Michael Phelps vs. Shark race.

Who will win the race between Michael Phelps and the Great White Shark? (per @BovadaLV)



Michael Phelps +600

Great White Shark -1200 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) June 20, 2017

4. Brandon McCarthy has already been made a Twitter Hall of Famer by the public, but he's not resting on his laurels. He came through again last night after tossing six shutout innings in a win against the Mets.

Its ridiculous but when I start against the Mets I'm very aware that Jerry Seinfeld's mood is in my hands. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) June 21, 2017

I'm very tired. How about you just not be mad when my porn subscription shows up on our CC bill? — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) June 21, 2017

5. Who would've thought adding a Celine Dion song to a baseball highlight would work out well, but it did in the case of Nolan Arenado's walk-off home run that completed a cycle for the Rockies third baseman.

​

Nolan Arenado's three-run walkoff home run to complete the cycle, My Heart Will Go On Edition pic.twitter.com/p3mFKJlMWq — Reo (@reoisrad) June 19, 2017

6. The next WWE pay-per-view is titled, "Great Balls of Fire," for some reason. The company put out this video of various superstars singing the old Jerry Lee Lewis song and Dean Ambrose stole the show.

7. Someone tell Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts that he shouldn't get worked up over a meaningless exhibition game where players play for one or two innings.

Roberts said Seager is "no-brainer" to start at SS in ASG. Made case for 6 more #Dodgers - Kershaw, Jansen, Wood, Grandal, Turner, Bellinger — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 21, 2017

8. While the NBA world is going crazy over trade rumors and Draft possibilities is handling #DadLife.

Russell Westbrook making dads everywhere that much cooler. Via his Facebook page: #diaperbagshawtyyy pic.twitter.com/VeaXuBdBtZ — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) June 21, 2017

9. I'm retiring the "Daily Rock" feature, and starting Monday I'll just be posting a random wrestling video each day. We end the Daily Rock feature today with the People's Champion tweeting us yesterday.

WATCH: Guy parks his big-ass truck in middle of street, loses his mind, takes selfie with @TheRock. https://t.co/w31vJPMt8J pic.twitter.com/W50J1NWTUn — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 20, 2017

Ha I'll shoulder all the blame. Makin' fans THIS happy is worth it. Best part of fame Jimmy! 🤙🏾 https://t.co/TDFYhdgrdo — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 20, 2017

