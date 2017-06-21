Extra Mustard

Brent Burns says kids confused him for a pirate at Disney World

0:49 | NHL
Fleury among players exposed for Vegas NHL expansion draft
icon
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks could not avoid signing autographs while at Disney World with his family.

It had nothing to do with the fact that he's a professional hockey player, though—it's because children thought he was a pirate. 

Burns described the case of mistaken identity in an interview on Tuesday. 

Can you blame them, though? Burns already has a beard worthy of the high seas. Here's what he looked like when he was misidentified as a pirate.  

NHL
Inside the Vegas Golden Knights' NHL expansion draft war room

His pirate outfit was much more convincing than his Yoda or his Yeti

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters