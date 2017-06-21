Brent Burns says kids confused him for a pirate at Disney World
Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks could not avoid signing autographs while at Disney World with his family.
It had nothing to do with the fact that he's a professional hockey player, though—it's because children thought he was a pirate.
Burns described the case of mistaken identity in an interview on Tuesday.
.@Burnzie88 signed some autographs at Disney World - not because he's a hockey player, but because kids thought he was a pirate. 😂 pic.twitter.com/eNp30Xi82t— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 21, 2017
Can you blame them, though? Burns already has a beard worthy of the high seas. Here's what he looked like when he was misidentified as a pirate.
.@WaltDisneyWorld what a special day today! #happilyeverafter was amazing! Met some other pirates, princesses and the beast! pic.twitter.com/F7qTORiba9— Brent Burns (@Burnzie88) May 13, 2017
His pirate outfit was much more convincing than his Yoda or his Yeti.