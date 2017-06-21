Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks could not avoid signing autographs while at Disney World with his family.

It had nothing to do with the fact that he's a professional hockey player, though—it's because children thought he was a pirate.

Burns described the case of mistaken identity in an interview on Tuesday.

.@Burnzie88 signed some autographs at Disney World - not because he's a hockey player, but because kids thought he was a pirate. 😂 pic.twitter.com/eNp30Xi82t — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 21, 2017

Can you blame them, though? Burns already has a beard worthy of the high seas. Here's what he looked like when he was misidentified as a pirate.

.@WaltDisneyWorld what a special day today! #happilyeverafter was amazing! Met some other pirates, princesses and the beast! pic.twitter.com/F7qTORiba9 — Brent Burns (@Burnzie88) May 13, 2017

His pirate outfit was much more convincing than his Yoda or his Yeti.