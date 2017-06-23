Professional athletes: They're just like us!

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a newly rich man thanks to the five-year, $125 million contract he signed to remain in black and silver, but don't expect to see him spending his wealth on caviar-stuffed lobster. When asked what he plans to do with all his money, the Fresno State product had a rather simple answer: chicken sandwiches.

"Probably Chick-fil-A," Carr responded to a reporter at his press conference asking what he'll be splurging on. "I've been eating clean ... I'll probably get some Chick-fil-A."

Chick-fil-A has been a hot topic recently among athletes cashing in. Earlier today, No. 1 NBA draft pick Markelle Fultz revealed in an essay for the Players Tribune that his first question upon learning that he was heading to Philadelphia, and not Boston as previously planned, was whether the City of Brotherly Love had Chick-fil-A restaurants so he could get a crispy chicken breakfast sandwich, which he calls his good luck charm. (Fultz was happy to learn that Philadelphia, his new home, has seven Chick-fil-A locations; Boston has none.)

With $125 million to his name, Carr will be able to afford all the chicken sandwiches and waffle fries he could ever dream about, though he also said that he'll likely be donating a fair chunk of that change to charity. That's probably the right call; an off-season of Chick-fil-A, while delicious, definitely isn't great for an athlete's body.