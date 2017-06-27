This fan might not be able to marry the Miami Dolphins, but he did get to dress up like one for his wedding.

Lee, who says he is from England and loves "everything Miami" in his Twitter bio, got to show that love on his wedding day.

You know you have found the one when she buys you a @MiamiDolphins helmet to wear at your wedding so you match your cake topper. pic.twitter.com/9iP7ZhVAhx — Lee (@LeeToplanding) June 25, 2017

The helmet, purchased by Lee's wife, allowed him to show off his Dolphins pride and allowed the couple to match the figurines on top of their wedding cake.

Who needs a reason. This is what we have for our wedding cake pic.twitter.com/W8ShrmFGVn — Lee (@LeeToplanding) June 16, 2017

With the wedding out of the way, the happy couple now has another date to save: Sept. 10, when the Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start their regular season.