Extra Mustard

Wife buys husband a Miami Dolphins helmet to wear during their wedding

1:12 | NFL
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

This fan might not be able to marry the Miami Dolphins, but he did get to dress up like one for his wedding.

Lee, who says he is from England and loves "everything Miami" in his Twitter bio, got to show that love on his wedding day.

The helmet, purchased by Lee's wife, allowed him to show off his Dolphins pride and allowed the couple to match the figurines on top of their wedding cake.

With the wedding out of the way, the happy couple now has another date to save: Sept. 10, when the Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start their regular season.

