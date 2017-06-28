Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Phil Jackson was a disaster in front office and on Twitter

2:52 | NBA
What Phil Jackson's departure means for Carmelo Anthony, Knicks' free agency prospects
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. The Knicks finally ended the disastrous Phil Jackson era on Wednesday by axing the President of Basketball Operations. Funny how success eluded Jackson when he didn't have Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. If there was any doubt Jackson had no business running the Knicks, all one had to do is follow him on Twitter to see what a trainwreck he had  become. Nothing but gibberish, weirdness and bizarre takes. Here are some of the lowlights.

Phil announced his breakup to Jeannie Buss via the "Notes" app on his iPhone.

No.

He compared Stephen Curry to Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

Things seem to be goink just fine for 3-point shooting teams.

This was sent during a Republican Debate featuring Carly Fiorina.

No.

The Spurs.

No.

2. Mets broadcaster Ron Darling went off last night about trainers around Major League Baseball not handling players the correct way. Darling said, "Baseball at some point doesn’t get these newbie trainers and gets them in a room with some of the old trainers who took care of baseball players and how to keep them healthy and get them in a room and tap into their knowledge on how you train BASEBALL players not weightlifters, not six-pack wearers, baseball players. They’re doing a disservice to the million dollar athletes they’re paying. It’s a joke to watch this happen each and every night.

3. Speaking of baseball people going off, Cubs catcher Miguel Montero did not hold back at all last night when he blamed Chicago's pitchers for all the stolen bases allowed by the club.

4. If you're someone who likes to place a wager every now and then on pro sports, legalized gambling may be coming sooner than you think. Read SI's Mike McCann on the how/why it will happen and then watch ESPN's Scott Van Pelt break it all down as only he can. 

5. John McEnroe battled with Stephen Colbert last night over his comments that Serena Williams would be ranked 700 on the men's circuit.

6. Complex.com went sneaker shopping with Ric Flair and it was highly amusing.

7. A couple got married in a Taco Bell last weekend and their wedding pictures are quite impressive

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: On September 22, 1997, Stone Cold Steve Austin stunned Vince McMahon for the first time ever. Unbelievable performances by Austin, McMahon, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler here.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here.

