1. The Knicks finally ended the disastrous Phil Jackson era on Wednesday by axing the President of Basketball Operations. Funny how success eluded Jackson when he didn't have Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. If there was any doubt Jackson had no business running the Knicks, all one had to do is follow him on Twitter to see what a trainwreck he had become. Nothing but gibberish, weirdness and bizarre takes. Here are some of the lowlights.

• Phil announced his breakup to Jeannie Buss via the "Notes" app on his iPhone.

• No.

Here's what: We have brought change to the Knicks team. The real dimension of change is how much the players what to unite in this change — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) July 15, 2016

• He compared Stephen Curry to Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

Never seen anything like SCurry? Remind you of Chris Jackson/ Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who had a short but brilliant run in NBA? — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 28, 2016

• Things seem to be goink just fine for 3-point shooting teams.

NBA analysts give me some diagnostics on how 3pt oriented teams are faring this playoffs...seriously, how's it goink? — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) May 10, 2015

• This was sent during a Republican Debate featuring Carly Fiorina.

I like Carly! — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) September 17, 2015

• No.

We will rebuild a team that fits together-guys that want to compete and play the way bball gods approve.#groundup — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) March 30, 2015

• The Spurs.

Big moments for Spurts…need Manu/Parker to get going. — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) June 21, 2013

Y’all having trouble with Spurts? Isn’t that how they play? — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) June 21, 2013

• No.

Pundits say triangle is passé. Tired of hearing it used as excuse for players. System basketball takes dedicated coaching basic skills; — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) August 15, 2013

2. Mets broadcaster Ron Darling went off last night about trainers around Major League Baseball not handling players the correct way. Darling said, "Baseball at some point doesn’t get these newbie trainers and gets them in a room with some of the old trainers who took care of baseball players and how to keep them healthy and get them in a room and tap into their knowledge on how you train BASEBALL players not weightlifters, not six-pack wearers, baseball players. They’re doing a disservice to the million dollar athletes they’re paying. It’s a joke to watch this happen each and every night.

Ron's comments about injuries and training pic.twitter.com/yqf47Nu326 — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) June 28, 2017

3. Speaking of baseball people going off, Cubs catcher Miguel Montero did not hold back at all last night when he blamed Chicago's pitchers for all the stolen bases allowed by the club.

Miguel Montero had some thoughts on those stolen bases... 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PwELkTTs8t — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) June 28, 2017

4. If you're someone who likes to place a wager every now and then on pro sports, legalized gambling may be coming sooner than you think. Read SI's Mike McCann on the how/why it will happen and then watch ESPN's Scott Van Pelt break it all down as only he can.

5. John McEnroe battled with Stephen Colbert last night over his comments that Serena Williams would be ranked 700 on the men's circuit.

6. Complex.com went sneaker shopping with Ric Flair and it was highly amusing.

7. A couple got married in a Taco Bell last weekend and their wedding pictures are quite impressive.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: On September 22, 1997, Stone Cold Steve Austin stunned Vince McMahon for the first time ever. Unbelievable performances by Austin, McMahon, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler here.

