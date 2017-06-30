The good news: Jay Z has a new album. The bad news: You have to subscribe to his unpopular streaming service to listen to it. Not only that, you have to have subscribed to Tidal since before the album dropped in order to get access. (You can also get it if you have a cell phone plan with Sprint.) This is crap and everyone knows it, NBA players included.

You can always count on NBA players to provide quality insights on the latest hot new rap album (or to give fans a sneak preview) but when they woke up Friday morning they were sorely disappointed to realize you need to jump through hoops to hear the new Jay record.

Is there anywhere else I can listen to it or download it from? — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) June 30, 2017

I just got tidal for Jay's new album, but now it says I didn't subscribe before June 26th so now I can't listen to the album?? Wtf? — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) June 30, 2017

somebody get me out the way with they tidal login. apparently it's not good enough to create an account today — Kendall Marshall (@KButter5) June 30, 2017

I guess I'll download tidal too... — Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 30, 2017

Awwwndamn, don't turn me up like that now! https://t.co/5ZNnrf07a6 — Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 30, 2017

AND IM FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE FALLIN FALLINNNN — Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 30, 2017

Man, did Evan Turner really have to resort to listening to Tom Petty instead? That’s tragic.