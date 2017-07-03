Sports bucket list: What are the must-see sporting events and venues?

In less than a minute, Marshawn Lynch found a creative way to get the ball in the net at a charity soccer game. Unfortunately, the Oakland Raiders running back earned a red card for his tactics.

With flip-flops on his feet, Lynch took the field to start the second half at the Zakuani and Friends charity game hosted by the Seattle Sounders, and in no time he was returning right back to the sidelines.

Lynch found himself with a promising opportunity in front of the net, but then things took a turn.

.@MoneyLynch GOES FULL BEAST MODE! The former @Seahawks RB runs the ⚽️ into the net and then steals the ref's red card! 😂 #ZakAndFriends pic.twitter.com/d49sYovDnU — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 3, 2017

And people thought Pete Carroll did a bad job of finishing near the goal.