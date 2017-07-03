Extra Mustard

WATCH: Marshawn Lynch goes Beast Mode at charity soccer game, gets red carded

3:08 | More Sports
Sports bucket list: What are the must-see sporting events and venues?
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

In less than a minute, Marshawn Lynch found a creative way to get the ball in the net at a charity soccer game. Unfortunately, the Oakland Raiders running back earned a red card for his tactics.

With flip-flops on his feet, Lynch took the field to start the second half at the Zakuani and Friends charity game hosted by the Seattle Sounders, and in no time he was returning right back to the sidelines.

Lynch found himself with a promising opportunity in front of the net, but then things took a turn.

Extra Mustard
Marshawn Lynch giving away 2,000 free water park tickets to kids in Oakland

And people thought Pete Carroll did a bad job of finishing near the goal.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters