Still Invinceable? Vince Young on his NFL flameout, CFL comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. is giving Sports Illustrated some free brand exposure with his latest tattoo.

Beckham recently posted an Instagram story of a new tattoo that appears to incorporate the July 7, 1997 cover of Sports Illustrated. The cover depicts Mike Tyson biting the ear of Evander Holyfield in a June 28, 1997 fight, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The Giants wide receiver's tattoo also features Lil Wayne and Bob Marley. Beckham already has a tattoo of Michael Jackson on his calf, and he has other tattoos featuring Tupac and Muhammad Ali.

Beckham's Instagram story of his tattoo already disappeared, but here's a look at a side-by-side of his new ink with the original SI cover.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s new tattoo:



✅ Lil Wayne

✅ Bob Marley

✅ Part of this 1997 Tyson-Holyfield SI cover pic.twitter.com/FhuL3kmt9W — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 3, 2017

Unfortunately Beckham's tattoo doesn't include a link to our 2012 oral history of the Tyson–Holyfield "bite fight," but you should read that anyway.