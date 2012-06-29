An oral history of the infamous 1997 Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield 'bite fight'
- On June 28, 1997, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield fought in Las Vegas in one of the most anticipated rematches in heavyweight boxing history. The events that followed remain some of the most inexplicable, bizarre and disturbing moments in a sport well-accustomed to pandemonium. For several weeks after Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield's ear and was disqualified (Tyson actually bit Holyfield twice; he was only penalized after the first bite), the world focused on the controversy.
(Note: Holyfield declined numerous requests to be interviewed for this story.)
First, it's important to start with the first Tyson-Holyfield fight.