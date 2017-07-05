Traina Thoughts: The highlight of the over-the-top Gordon Hayward saga
The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.
1. Gordon Hayward is a good player. Based on what took place on social media yesterday, he has somehow become Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Larry Bird rolled into one. I mean people losing their minds on Twitter, a Player's Tribune article and jersey burning for Gordon Hayward? Really? Gordon Hayward? To each his own, I guess. Anyway, the MVP of the Hayward saga was ESPN's Chris Haynes. Haynes broke the story of Hayward leaving Utah for Boston at around 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN.— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017
Shortly thereafter, Hayward's camp vehemently denied that the forward had made a decision. If that is to be believed, over the next five hours or so, Hayward then decided to join the Celtics AND write a piece about leaving Utah for Derek Jeter's website. Of course, this ended up vindiciating Haynes, who reacted in a perfect way on Twitter.
July 4, 2017
2. Aaron Rodgers REALLY likes the 4th of July.
3. Clayton Kershaw tossed seven shutout innings while striking out 11 in a win against the Diamondbacks last night, but his real highlight was the way he cut short his postgame press conference.
Clayton Kershaw: "oh, I gotta go...fireworks, I love you guys" 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/w0iQgemeQA— Cynthia (@TasteofCyn) July 5, 2017
4. Sixers social media star, Joel Embiid, has some thoughts on LaVar Ball.
Joel Embiid Says 'F**k LaVar Ball' on Instagram Live https://t.co/x6NMk47lLk— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 5, 2017
5. Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia is doing everything right these days. On Sunday, he managed to get in a bite of ice cream during a break in the action.
This fan’s ice cream had Orlando Arcia’s name written all over it. pic.twitter.com/aR8rcu8pDV— MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) July 1, 2017
And then yesterday, he somehow managed to avoid being tagged out and scored on this insane play.
Orlando Arcia with shades of Benny the Jet. pic.twitter.com/JaRfcIUmM4— MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2017
6. Aaron Judge's home runs are now putting dents into Yankee Stadium.
While I was busy getting sunburnt, Aaron Judge put a dent in Yankee Stadium with his 28th HR. #AllRise #Yankees 👨⚖️ pic.twitter.com/fE1vJCghN2— Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) July 5, 2017
7. Here's a story about what life is like for a 9-year-old whose parents named her, ESPN.
8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Rock overcomes Vince McMahon's shenanigans to win the WWE title from HHH with help from Steve Austin while Jim Ross goes nuts.
