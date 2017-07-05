The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Gordon Hayward is a good player. Based on what took place on social media yesterday, he has somehow become Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Larry Bird rolled into one. I mean people losing their minds on Twitter, a Player's Tribune article and jersey burning for Gordon Hayward? Really? Gordon Hayward? To each his own, I guess. Anyway, the MVP of the Hayward saga was ESPN's Chris Haynes. Haynes broke the story of Hayward leaving Utah for Boston at around 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017

Shortly thereafter, Hayward's camp vehemently denied that the forward had made a decision. If that is to be believed, over the next five hours or so, Hayward then decided to join the Celtics AND write a piece about leaving Utah for Derek Jeter's website. Of course, this ended up vindiciating Haynes, who reacted in a perfect way on Twitter.

2. Aaron Rodgers REALLY likes the 4th of July.

Happy Birthday America! #4thofjuly #merica🇺🇸 #pregamingthepregame #wolfamerica #hashtag A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

3. Clayton Kershaw tossed seven shutout innings while striking out 11 in a win against the Diamondbacks last night, but his real highlight was the way he cut short his postgame press conference.

Clayton Kershaw: "oh, I gotta go...fireworks, I love you guys" 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/w0iQgemeQA — Cynthia (@TasteofCyn) July 5, 2017

4. Sixers social media star, Joel Embiid, has some thoughts on LaVar Ball.

Joel Embiid Says 'F**k LaVar Ball' on Instagram Live https://t.co/x6NMk47lLk — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 5, 2017

5. Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia is doing everything right these days. On Sunday, he managed to get in a bite of ice cream during a break in the action.

This fan’s ice cream had Orlando Arcia’s name written all over it. pic.twitter.com/aR8rcu8pDV — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) July 1, 2017

And then yesterday, he somehow managed to avoid being tagged out and scored on this insane play.

Orlando Arcia with shades of Benny the Jet. pic.twitter.com/JaRfcIUmM4 — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2017

6. Aaron Judge's home runs are now putting dents into Yankee Stadium.

While I was busy getting sunburnt, Aaron Judge put a dent in Yankee Stadium with his 28th HR. #AllRise #Yankees 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/fE1vJCghN2 — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) July 5, 2017

7. Here's a story about what life is like for a 9-year-old whose parents named her, ESPN.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Rock overcomes Vince McMahon's shenanigans to win the WWE title from HHH with help from Steve Austin while Jim Ross goes nuts.

