Extra Mustard

Watch: British kids meet Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, go absolutely mental

Jon Tayler
27 minutes ago

While those of us in the United States were busy sating ourselves at our July 4 cookouts, trying to do our best Joey Chestnut imitation and consume as many hot dogs as is humanly possible, some fine young folks over in England—apparently not mourning a 241st year without the colonies—were having a celebration of their own thanks to a chance encounter with Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard, who dropped in on some local kids and caused them to lose their minds.

Special shouts to the kid in the blue Nike shirt who, upon seeing the 24-year-old local boy (he was born in a town roughly 20 miles from Manchester), emits the kind of scream normally reserved for "I've been set on fire." But hey, who wouldn't be excited to meet a star player and get to kick the ball around with him?

Anyway, this is just the latest entry in "Jesse Lingard is a good dude who loves the local fans," following this March moment in which he went to a bar next to Old Trafford after a game and bought drinks for all the supporters inside.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters