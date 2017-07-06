Extra Mustard

TBT: Sylvester Stallone and Mr. T pose for SI in 1982 (and they brought the baby oil!)

Did Mr. T actually punch Sly Stallone while auditioning for 'Rocky III'?
Andy Gray
Thursday July 6th, 2017

Sylvester Stallone turns 71 today, which got me thinking, “I wonder if we have any good Sylvester Stallone photos in the SI Vault?” As luck would have it, SI photographer Neil Leifer visited Stallone in 1982 during the filming of  Rocky III, and came out with photo gold. The photos below show Stallone, Mr. T (who played Rocky's opponent Clubber Lang), and a whole bunch of baby oil.

At the time of the shoot, Stallone was in peak form. He detailed his diet in a March Instagram post, saying "During the period I only ate very small portions of oatmeal cookies made with brown rice and up to 25 cups of coffee a day with honey and a couple of scoops of tuna fish. Sounds incredible right? At the time my body fat got down to 2.9 which is a really dangerous level.”

Neil Leifer
Neil Leifer
Neil Leifer

Mr. T wasn't the only featured with Stallone that day. Leifer also shot the cast of Rocky 3, including Burgess Meredith (Mickey), Burt Young (Paulie), Carl Weathers (Apollo) and Talia Shire (Adrienne). 

 
Neil Leifer
Neil Leifer
Neil Leifer
Can't get enough Rocky? Fear not. There is a Creed sequel on the way that is rumored to include Ivan Drago. Hopefully, they'll be less baby oil this time.
 
 
