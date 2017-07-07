We’re way, way deep in the NFL offseason and everyone associated with the league is bored as hell—even the teams. The Panthers are so bored they’ve spent the last three days using Twitter to make a reference to a 27-year-old TV show.

I’ll embed the first couple ones, just so you get the gist.

Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

This is what you need to know if you plan on visiting us at training camp



Info » https://t.co/7c1qxFChqT pic.twitter.com/jfKTKINti2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Is it football season yet? pic.twitter.com/Us94wxJKo1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Story of the week? Find out in our roundup of headlines from around the web



📰: https://t.co/s53euXvbOj pic.twitter.com/uqZs2s1and — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

And it goes on like that for 35 more tweets to spell out the theme song to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The dedication is impressive and it must have been tough to find a way to tweets with the right word, but why? It’s a clever concept, for sure. Why not use this construct to actually make a good an actual good joke?