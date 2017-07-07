Extra Mustard

The Panthers buried a hidden message in their tweets, for some reason

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

We’re way, way deep in the NFL offseason and everyone associated with the league is bored as hell—even the teams. The Panthers are so bored they’ve spent the last three days using Twitter to make a reference to a 27-year-old TV show. 

I’ll embed the first couple ones, just so you get the gist. 

And it goes on like that for 35 more tweets to spell out the theme song to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The dedication is impressive and it must have been tough to find a way to tweets with the right word, but why? It’s a clever concept, for sure. Why not use this construct to actually make a good an actual good joke?

