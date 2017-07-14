WWE wrestlers might have the strongest connections with fans of anybody else in sports. This story Mick Foley shared Friday is just another example.

Foley wrote on his Facebook page that he went to visit a man named Dillon in the hospital after learning he had just weeks to live. Dillon had Williams syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes a variety of health issues, and was a huge WWE fan. Foley went to visit while SmackDown Live was on the air and was even able to get one of SmackDown’s biggest superstars on the phone.

Dillon certainly was happy to see me. Williams Disease is often referred to as "The Friendly Disorder", due to the genial nature of so many affected by it. He smiled during the entirety of my visit, and with his mother Patricia and sister Deirdre in the room, we had quite a nice conversation. I asked him about SmackDown, and when I learned that a few of his favorite Superstars were good friends of mine, I did my best to continue the conversation while simultaneously texting one of those superstars he had mentioned. "You wouldn't happen to have a minute to talk to a big fan who is in the hospital, would you", I asked "I would", came the reply, literally seconds later. "Thank you - The family will be overjoyed." "Oh, deadly!!!" 30 seconds later, Becky Lynch was on speakerphone, her distinctive Irish brogue filling the hospital room with a palpable sense of joy. It would have been really easy for Becky to simply say goodbye. But instead she mentioned that she was in the women's dressing room, and asked Dillon if there was anyone else he might like to speak to. "Well, actually, Becky", I said. "Although Dillon loves you, his absolute favorite is Charlotte Flair." Seconds later, Dillon was talking to his favorite WWE Superstar, and I noted that his sister was recording the conversation - providing a visual account for what was surely a moment he would like to relive over and over again.

Unfortunately, Dillon died just a few weeks after Foley’s visit.