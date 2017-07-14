WWE gives teen with chronic liver disease the role of a lifetime

It's one thing to find out that your show is canceled. It's another thing to find out because of a random Twitter user.

So is the life of Renee Young.

I'm sad about #TalkingSmack as a weekly show. Still post PPVs.



Thanks @ReneeYoungWWE @WWEDanielBryan for doing great job as regular hosts. — John Canton (@johnreport) July 14, 2017

Hmmmm that's one way to get news. https://t.co/sNIYUZfD7N — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

She then retweeted this.

Young and Daniel Bryan hosted Talking Smack on the WWE network each week after 205 Live. According to PWinsider.com, the WWE has decided to stop airing the show weekly, but will still have it following Smackdown Live pay-per-views.

It appears as though Young is taking the news in stride.

Really disappointed about #TalkingSmack. We tried to make that show great. Guess I'll go back to welcoming my guest at this time. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

And maybe something bigger could be waiting for her.

fantastic show/host. accentuated talent & layers of character.

(don't worry, I'm pitching us as a cop team to @ComedyCentral) https://t.co/Q00FpJKtr0 — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) July 14, 2017

Yesssss I'll dust off my old badge and flashlight 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏼 https://t.co/IaWG5vlJ0v — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

Well, it's on you now Comedy Central.