WWE 'Talking Smack' host learns show was canceled through Twitter

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

It's one thing to find out that your show is canceled. It's another thing to find out because of a random Twitter user.

So is the life of Renee Young.

She then retweeted this.

Young and Daniel Bryan hosted Talking Smack on the WWE network each week after 205 Live. According to PWinsider.com, the WWE has decided to stop airing the show weekly, but will still have it following Smackdown Live pay-per-views.

It appears as though Young is taking the news in stride.

And maybe something bigger could be waiting for her.

Well, it's on you now Comedy Central.

