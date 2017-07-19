ANOTHER failed gender reveal video is out

Earlier this week, a guy decided to look at the first pitch during a gender reveal video. The ball exploded, the gender was revealed and everyone made fun of their failed video. Well, that guy is now off the hook because in this latest gender reveal fail, the guy connects on the pitch, but drills the mom-to-be right in the face. Shout out to the woman at end of the video screaming at the guy for hitting it too hard.

You have to see this Andre the Giant Sculpture

Special effects artist Trent Taft created a life-size bust of Andre the Giant. It's freaky, awesome and I want it for my living room.

A man who looks nothing like Chad Johnson was arrested for impersonating Chad Johnson

This man is not a good thief.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Josie Cough @topephoto/Instagram Josie Cough Sierra Skye: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 43 Close expandIcon 1 43 Close

Sierra Skye is a model for Prey Swim and they have great taste in models (the roster includes creator Audrina Patridge as well as Tiffany Keller, Chelsea Pereira, Brina Changall and River Johnson). I'll feature all them in the near future, but today it's all about Sierra (click for full-size gallery).

This is what a green puppy looks like

“Forest” was born to a Golden Retriever named Rio in the Scottish Highlands.

How old is too old to hit the club?

Science has spoken and the age is ... 37.

Gross

This is what 16 stages of the Tour de France does to your legs 😳

(📷: p.poljanski/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/3cEYUsGoN8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 18, 2017

This is what a $683 Uber ride looks like

Tom Brady corn maze

This fall, @SauchukFarm will design a Tom Brady corn maze over 6.5 acres of land. pic.twitter.com/xNkqTOlyAm — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 17, 2017

Important Game of Thrones note

Porn viewership came to a standstill during Sunday's #GameofThrones premiere https://t.co/eywrlHZP2M pic.twitter.com/i48wyd9EFg — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 19, 2017

Odds and Ends

You’d be crazy not to vote for Oklahoma State punter Zach Sinor for the Heisman ... Orioles players chipped in to help a team intern who was robbed ... You can bet on the results of O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing ... Chinese internet censors are cracking down on Winnie the Pooh ... R. Kelly denied all the allegations against him ... 15 of the coolest bookstores from around the world ... The new “Thong Song” is not good ... An 86-year-old was arrested after stealing $86 worth of jewelry from Walmart ... The 16 most awkward reality shows.

Kyrie Irving doesn’t return texts

When you get called out on the red carpet for not returning texts pic.twitter.com/12cXjTJFM6 — Matt Dollinger (@matt_dollinger) July 19, 2017

America’s least favorite governor!

VIDEO: New Jersey Governor Chris Christie catches Paul DeJong's foul ball. #STLCards #Mets pic.twitter.com/K5ZrkivbtH — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) July 19, 2017

Andy Staples eats Nashville Hot Chicken

I liquefied some internal organs to give you an accurate Nashville Hot Chicken power ranking. You're welcome. https://t.co/KDud4gttIQ pic.twitter.com/XIB9KaH49Z — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) July 18, 2017

Buffalo sports anchor is not a Stephon Gilmore fan

Stephon Gilmore took a jab at the #Bills for not playing on national TV as much as the Patriots.



My clap-back column: pic.twitter.com/1zsFAYjmkV — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) July 17, 2017

