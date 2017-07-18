The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. What a world. O.J. Simpson, who went to jail for kidnapping and robbery and not for killing two people, has his parole hearing on Thursday, which you can watch live on ESPN. As with any big event that takes place these days, you can make some money if you'd like to place a wager on the outcome. Offshore betting websites, 5Dimes.com and Bovada.lv are offering odds on whether the disgraced criminal will become a free man this week.

As you can see by the lines, it looks like the Juice will soon be loose again. My personal handicapping opinion would be to parlay Simpson being denied parole with Michael Phelps beating a shark.

Who will win the race between Michael Phelps and the Great White Shark? (per @BovadaLV)



Michael Phelps +600

Great White Shark -1200 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) June 20, 2017

2. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared this very cool letter that he recently received from an old college professor.

​

set your goals high.

do whatever it takes to achieve them. #motivation pic.twitter.com/1eoaG2yp9w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 18, 2017

3. Dwyane Wade is in China and showing off impressive dance moves.

4. It's stunning that it's taken this long, but one New York tabloid is already turning on Yankees star, Aaron Judge.

New York Post

5. Colts offensive lineman Anthony Castonzo doesn't follow me on Twitter, but I feel like he must have seen my tweet over the weekend after he made this confession on Tuesday.

​

LFO's lyrics always spoke to me. Their metaphors were so deep. — Anthony Castonzo (@AnthonyCastonzo) July 18, 2017

Tell me one song you have on iTunes that you'd be mortified to reveal publicly. I'll go first: Ashlee Simpson, "Pieces of Me." — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 15, 2017

6. The media wants you to think Odell Beckham Jr. is a bad guy. He's not.

How could I make it happen? https://t.co/bjUuKZUZcF — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) July 18, 2017

7. Oklahoma State punter Zach Sinor is would like Heisman consideration and we're sold.

The Oklahoma State punter is pushing himself for Heisman! pic.twitter.com/pGxBmyWp1S — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) July 18, 2017

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Four minutes in, Jake Roberts unleashes his snake on Randy Savage and all hell breaks loose. Classic old-school WWF moment.