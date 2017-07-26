Extra Mustard

Watch: Kentucky Players Take Drive-By Dunk Challenge to Another Level

0:51 | Extra Mustard
What Is the Drive-by Dunk Challenge?
Jeremy Woo
20 minutes ago

To be honest I don’t really know what the Drive-By Dunk Challenge — excuse me, #DriveByDunkChallenge — is for, or how the youth of America came up with it, but I do know two things: one, Kentucky has a version of it now, and two, I can’t dunk and I’m a little salty about that.

Lots of people, including members of the the Duke basketball team, have been doing this particular thing, which involves the guerilla-style ambush of a lonely rim somewhere, and dunkers exiting their cars to do a presumably cool dunk. Did I mention there is a dunk involved?

Here’s what Kentucky did.

They’re terrorizing homes.

With dunks.

Is this thing actually cool? That’s up to you, the reader.

