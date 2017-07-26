Watch: Kentucky Players Take Drive-By Dunk Challenge to Another Level
To be honest I don’t really know what the Drive-By Dunk Challenge — excuse me, #DriveByDunkChallenge — is for, or how the youth of America came up with it, but I do know two things: one, Kentucky has a version of it now, and two, I can’t dunk and I’m a little salty about that.
Lots of people, including members of the the Duke basketball team, have been doing this particular thing, which involves the guerilla-style ambush of a lonely rim somewhere, and dunkers exiting their cars to do a presumably cool dunk. Did I mention there is a dunk involved?
Here’s what Kentucky did.
Lexington rims, we're coming for you ... #DriveByDunkChallenge @pjwashington_25 @jdavid010 @kevin_knox23 @JVando_ @iamnickrichards pic.twitter.com/InKmRa8YRa— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 25, 2017
They’re terrorizing homes.
You thought we'd only stop at one house? 😼#DriveByDunkChallenge @pjwashington_25 @JVando_ @kevin_knox23 @bradcalipari @iamnickrichards pic.twitter.com/y30zFRPVPi— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 26, 2017
With dunks.
Is this thing actually cool? That’s up to you, the reader.