Extra Mustard

Watch: Grayson Allen, Trevon Duval Add Twist to #DriveByDunkChallenge

0:51 | Extra Mustard
What Is the Drive-by Dunk Challenge?
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

You may not like Grayson Allen, put you have to appreciate the way way he innovated the #DriveByDunkChallenge.

Allen and new teammate Trevon Duval had to do more than just have a guy hop out the car and dunk on a random court while the other filmed it. So they found a way to have both players involved with the dunk.

If these two are connecting on an alley-oop through a sun roof, just imagine what they will be able to do on the fastbreak. They already have highlight dunks, and now they are getting some chemistry to add to their athleticism.

NBA
Even Anthony Davis Is Getting in on the #DriveByDunkChallenge

Allen won the McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest back in 2014.

He's also posterized his share of defenders.

And Duval has already gone viral for a dunk he threw down in 2016.

But who would have expected these two to outshine Anthony Davis in the #DriveByDunkChallenge?

Guess the old adage is true: teamwork makes the meme work.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters