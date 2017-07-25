You may not like Grayson Allen, put you have to appreciate the way way he innovated the #DriveByDunkChallenge.

Allen and new teammate Trevon Duval had to do more than just have a guy hop out the car and dunk on a random court while the other filmed it. So they found a way to have both players involved with the dunk.

If these two are connecting on an alley-oop through a sun roof, just imagine what they will be able to do on the fastbreak. They already have highlight dunks, and now they are getting some chemistry to add to their athleticism.

Allen won the McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest back in 2014.

He's also posterized his share of defenders.

And Duval has already gone viral for a dunk he threw down in 2016.

But who would have expected these two to outshine Anthony Davis in the #DriveByDunkChallenge?

Guess the old adage is true: teamwork makes the meme work.