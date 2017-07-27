James Harden just signed the biggest contract extension in NBA history with the Houston Rockets earlier this summer. There is good reason to believe that a decent amount of that money will wind up on the floor of a Houston strip club.

According to Mal of the "Joe Budden Podcast," Harden has his jersey hanging from the rafters of "one of the more popular" Houston strip clubs thanks to the amount he has spent there.

"They was doing that because they said James just be going in there spending like ... you know what I mean," Mal says about 21 minutes in on the most recent episode. "So they gave him his own jersey hanging from the strip club."

Harden has been in Houston for five seasons now after spending the first three years of his career in Oklahoma City. He is under contract with the Rockets through 2022-23.

Based on this information, it seems safe to say that Harden is enjoying his time in Houston way more than he did in Oklahoma City, and he might not have any plans on ever leaving.

Harden's averages of 27.4 points and 7.6 assists are currently the top marks in franchise history. He is also third in win shares, trailing only Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Calvin Murphy, so it seems likely that his jersey will eventually hang from some other rafters in Houston.